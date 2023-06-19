It wasn’t always football for recent Badger High School graduate and now Southern Illinois Saluki running back Jimmy Athans. The Lake Geneva native has spent time in much of the Midwest, Utah, Colorado, Florida, and even London, England. He even had the opportunity to travel to Valle Nevado, Chile for a skiing competition. Virtually all of his travels have come through his participation in sports.

Athans grew up swimming, playing hockey, tennis, soccer, and was a member of the Lake Geneva Badger baseball and Ski teams.

“I loved living in Lake Geneva and growing up here by Geneva Lake,” he said. “With Lake Geneva having a number of teams here was great, the coaches were great, and having an opportunity play with friends that I have known since having been at Wood School beginning in Kindergarten and now graduating high school with them back on Sunday (June 4). It was a great time, and I loved it here.”

Athans started playing tee-ball at an early age, but he said what started it all was when he put on his first set of skis at the age of 2-years-old.

“I have a niece that went to Wood School as well and would go to Grand Geneva to ski for fun,” he said. “I was like 6-or-7-years old and I was skiing with all the kids three years older than me. I loved it and it was so much fun.”

His love for football didn’t come until later, and he didn’t even start playing until he was in seventh grade.

“I had a great freshman season starting on JV (junior varsity) and then getting moved up to varsity,” Athans said. “Playing varsity football as a freshman was really cool for me. Once the season ended, I was doing great in the offseason with lifting and everything, and that whole time, I couldn’t stop thinking about football. Six months after, I was still thinking about football.”

As it turns out, those six months following his 2019 freshman season proved pivotal for Athans in his football career.

“Going into my sophomore year (2020), that was COVID and we didn’t know if we were going to have a season,” Athans said. “I had a football camp at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida and I showed out. IMG Academy’s defensive coordinator, Coach (Jeff) Pond, then began to recruit, offer me and asked me to come play for them. With the uncertainty of the football season here at that time, I had to make a tough decision because I love football here, I love head coach (Matt) Hensler, and I loved my teammates. But at the end of the day, I had to do what’s best for me, and that’s how I actually decided to go to IMG.”

IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is a preparatory boarding school and sports training destination for top athletes from all around the country and the world, and is recognized throughout the country as a football powerhouse.

“I arrived at IMG on a Monday, had a game Friday and they put me in right away,” Athans said. “In my first game against Tampa Catholic in Tampa, I just remember the game being so much quicker. Everyone was a lot faster and the level of competition was insane. I don’t mean to take anything away from anywhere else, but it was definitely an eye opener. I was nervous, but right after the first snap I felt at home and felt comfortable doing my job.

By the time the second game rolled around the following week, he was a starter at the cornerback position.

“I made some tackles, I didn’t have any huge stats the game, but I did what I had to do,” Athans said.

While playing football, Athans found himself in his element. But he still moved down to IMG in July 2020 with one week notice and was suddenly living in a dorm nearly 1,300 miles away from home as a 15-16 year-old kid, which he called an “eye opener.”

“The dorms were hard at first because you’re kind of trapped on campus for a month because we weren’t allowed to leave during camp,” Athans said. “It was tough, I moved down there and didn’t know anybody. But the kids down there were great. They all welcomed me in, and once I started performing on the field, it was easy. It was also nice after camp having my mom move down and being able to stay with her for a little bit.”

One of his proudest moments as a member of the IMG football team from 2019-2022 came on the football field (not European football) in London, England.

“We had a game in London and I did very well,” Athans said. “I had essentially a game-sealing interception. I had a bunch of tackles, I was player of the game, and I was going all over the field. I started at cornerback, moved over to running back, and it was just a great game.”

Athans said that schools began reaching out to him his junior season, but things really picked up as a senior at IMG in the fall of 2022.

His first scholarship offer for football was from Trinity College, a Division III private liberal arts college in Hartford, Connecticut. He also received offers from Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa, Northern Illinois University out of the Mid-American Conference, a preferred walk-on spot at Florida International University (FIU), but the one offer that stuck out for him was Southern Illinois University, a Division I FCS program in Carbondale, Ill.

“I had a visit to SIU and right away it felt like home,” Athans said. “You don’t get that feeling very often, and I didn’t feel that way on any other visit that I took. When I got to SIU, the coaching staff was there to greet me, they asked a ton of questions of me, and they treated me so well. The running backs coach, Coach (Larry) Warner, really sold it for me. He told me how football really helped him out, changed his life, and that he wouldn’t be where he is without Southern Illinois football and the University as a whole. Head Coach (Nick) Hill was talking to me like we knew each other for years. The whole time was just open conversations with everyone on the coaching staff, and it was just a great time and a great fit.”

Athans officially signed his National Letter of Intent (NLI) to become a Saluki on Feb. 1. He plans to major in business.

Despite his high school football career having been all wrapped up and his signature officially signed on the dotted line to continue his academic and football career at the next level, Athans still had one thing left to do. He wanted to come back and finish out his final semester as a Lake Geneva Badger and be a member of the 2023 Badger High School graduating class.

“It was a great feeling to be back,” he said. “Walking the halls again and being able to play baseball again with Coach (Beau) Roddy and Coach (Michael) Ploch, was just awesome. I was so happy that everyone just welcomed me back and it was just really great.”

Athens was thrilled to have the opportunity to play one more season on Jonas Field at Badger High School as a member of the varsity baseball team.

“I love the sport, and more so than anything, baseball at Badger High School is incredibly fun,” Athans said. “It’s a family and we’re all so close. The coaching staff as a whole are all so involved with the program and it makes it so much fun. They text me all the time, and we have full, real conversations not just about baseball, it’s about life. I’ll be in touch with them for a long time.”

Badger closed out the year with an overall of 14-13, their first winning season in over 10 years.

“We started the season 10-2 and it was a great start,” Athans said. “We had some bumps in the road, we had a six game losing streak, and it was tough. Baseball is such a mental sport. But we bounced back, started winning some games, and it was good. I had some ups and downs myself with injuries and with some umpires, but I had so much fun.”

From placing fifth at state as a freshman on the Badger Ski team and second as a junior, to being a part of walk-off wins on the baseball diamond, Athans has so many memories to choose from, but there’s a couple that won’t ever be topped.

“I’m playing on the varsity football team as a freshman and we’re playing Waterford who was 8-0 at the time going into the last game of the season against us,” he said. “We were up by one and it was about to be halftime. I remember they almost returned the kickoff for a touchdown, but I chased the guy down from the other side of the field and hit him hard out of bounds before reaching the end zone. All the Waterford players came on to me, but my teammates immediately backed me up. I was just a freshman, these guys are juniors and seniors and they had my back. I’ll remember that forever. It was such a competitive game, the stands were packed, and it was just a surreal moment.”

Coming back for his second semester as a senior wasn’t the first time back at Badger while attending IMG. Following his sophomore season on the gridiron down in Florida, he came back for the winter sports season for skiing where he placed second overall at state.

“After not skiing for a whole year, I came back and I skied great,” Athans said. “I placed second at state, and it really was a great moment. I was so late into that season, I missed some races, and I was probably a month behind because our football season goes so long in Florida. So, to be able to place that high after all that was amazing for me.”

Athans’ athletic achievements are pretty impressive on the baseball diamond, on his skis, and on the football field. But as for what he’s proud of, it’s his grades and being able to balance everything.

“As much as I was traveling and going back and forth, I still managed to keep up my grades,” he said. “I finished out with a 3.6 cumulative GPA, and some people may think that’s not good, I think it’s awesome. I worked hard for it.”

He credits his parents for always keeping him in line and making sure he was always on the right track and doing the right thing.

“My parents were constantly on me about homework and keeping up with my grades, and I can’t thank them enough,” Athans said. “My mom is my biggest fan and biggest supporter. My parents and grandparents came to every game they could, they came to some games in Florida, and I just love my family.”

Athans left for SIU back on June 9, and he knows what he wants to accomplish there.

“My goal is to make the travel squad, and I want to be able to travel with the team,” he said. “Obviously, I want to be the starter at running back and I’m going to compete for it, but there’s seven other running backs on the depth chart. So, I’m going to try my hardest to be on special teams right away and work my butt off and continue to improve. If we’re up by a lot in a game, an away game let’s say, they could put me in at running back, and all I need is one opportunity and I’ll show them.”

Nobody knows what the future holds, but Athans is excited about where it will take him whether it’s on the football field or in the business field.

“Whatever happens with football, I will work my hardest and I will work my butt off and see where that takes me,” he said. “At the end of the day, I have my own career that I have to worry about. I’m working for Cutco (knife brand) now and going to continue that in college and I’m a rep there. I have my manager who’s basically my coach. Since I’m studying business, I’m learning more and more about the business field, I’m making great sales, I’m expanding my network with people, and it has been great. As I’m taking business classes in school, I can definitely see myself doing a business job right out of college. Or it could be something still to do with football at SIU. Who knows? But I’ll keep working hard, and whatever opportunity I have I’m going to jump on it.”

14 photos from the Badger baseball game against Mukwonago Beau Roddy and Michael Ploch Crete Slattery Gavin Stewart Gavin Stewart Jimmy Athans Magnus Schanz Matt O'Grady Ryan Bays Ryan McCarthy Sam Polyock Storm Linn Badger student section Wade Blakeley Zach Walton

7 photos from the Badger baseball game against Elkhorn Jimmy Athans Matthew O'Grady Ryan Bays Ryan McCarthy Storm Linn Wade Blakeley Zach Walton