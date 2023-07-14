Troy Robinson, a junior at Badger High School, has been participating in competitive cheering since he was 5 years old. This past April, all his cheerleading practice came full circle as a member of the Ultimate Athletics All-Star Cheerleading program based in Arlington Heights, Ill. The program won the Summit Cheer Championships at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida.

The Summit Championship was recently aired on ESPN.

Troy performs as a tumbler and does stunts on the U.S. Small Senior COED Level 5 team consisting of 15 athletes.

“Every team had to qualify to go to Summit meaning there are some teams at competitions who get a wild card bid, an at-large bid, and a paid bid” Chastity Robinson, Troy’s mother, said. “But in the case of Troy’s team, their fees were waived and that’s how they actually got to the Summit.”

The team was sitting in second place after the first day of the competition with 40 other teams around the country and outperformed the final 12 teams the next day to capture the first place finish and the Summit Championship.

“It was crazy because I didn’t really think we could do it,” Troy said. “But we just ended up winning it all and it was absolutely crazy going from second place to first place. It was a good experience. It was different from all the other years that I went to Summit, and it was a really amazing experience.”

His mom couldn’t be more proud of Troy, not to mention how grateful she is now that he now has driver’s license since he makes the hour and a half trip from Genoa City to Arlington Heights four days a week for cheer practice.

“Let’s just say I’m grateful once he got his license,” she said. “But it was an unbelievable experience, and to see him and the team win the whole thing was huge,” Chastity said. “I’m so proud of him. It was amazing.”

This is the first year that Ultimate Athletics gym in Arlington Heights has been open. Troy previously cheered at Ice All-Star Cheer in Barrington, Ill.

“Some former coaches from there (Ice All-Star) decided to open their own gym in Arlington Heights, so this was the first year for Ultimate Athletics,” Chastity said. “History has been made at that gym.”

