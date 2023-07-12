The 22nd annual Angels in the Fairway Golf Outing will be back in Lake Geneva, Friday, July 21, at The Highlands Golf Course and The Brute Golf Course at Grand Geneva in an effort to continue to raise money for cancer research.

Patty Mix, of Buffalo Grove, Ill. started The Joey’s Angels Chapter of the Leukemia Research Foundation (LRF) back in 1997 following the death of her 3/1/2 year old son, Joey, who passed away after a six month battle with leukemia a year prior.

“He was such a great, happy kid,” Mix said. “He loved sports, he loved playing sports, and he was just a great little boy. He was such a cutie.”

Mix said Joey was diagnosed with Leukemia when he was just 3 years old following a routine checkup.

“He passed away exactly six months later mostly from the chemo,” she said. “His last round of heavy chemotherapy he got pneumonia and ended up on life support for 10 days before we lost him.”

From that point forward, she has been dedicated to raising money for cancer research and finding a cure for leukemia, which led to holding these annual charity golf outings in Joey’s honor.

“We started our first golf outing at Midlane Country Club in Wadsworth, Illinois in 1997 and we had 432 golfers for the first one. Then we ended up adding two more courses in Illinois, which was absolutely nuts for me to handle with over 500 golfers.”

The annual event was moved to Lake Geneva in 2002.

Since beginning the foundation in 1997 and raising $106,000 in the first year, they have now raised over $2.8 million dollars in the last 27 years (1997-2023) through annual fundraising.

“It means everything to us to know that we can make a difference,” Mix said. “We feel there needs to be much more research with treatment and to find a cure. My husband and I are both on the board of the Leukemia Research Foundation, which is where the money goes, and it has been healing for us to try and give back and to try and fight the disease that took him (Joey).”

The LRF foundation funds worldwide medical research by providing research grants to medical scientists, provides need-based financial assistance to patients in the greater Chicagoland Area as well as educational and emotional support for patients and their families.

Mix expects around 350 golfers to attend the event, with over 300 people already signed up. For those interested in signing up for a great cause, registration can be found at https://www.joeysangels.com/register-here.

Dan Hampton, an NFL Hall-of-Famer, and current co-host for a syndicated Pro Football Weekly Television Show, Dave Wannstedt, a former head football coach in the NFL and College Football (Pittsburgh), and former NFL fullback Matt Suhey are just a few of the many people that will be in attendance.

“A couple years ago, Dan Hampton and Jim Thornton (former NFL player) came and auctioned off footballs and jerseys,” Mix said. “This year, it’s Dan Hampton, Dave Wannstedt, and Matt Suhey that will be there along with the whole staff from the Pro Football Weekly show along with our friend, Pete Pistone, who is an American Motorsports Journalist that covers NASCAR.”

Along with golf, the fundraiser will also include a dinner and awards, an open bar, as well as a silent auction and raffle.

“We want this event to raise a lot of money to fund more research, and to always keep Joey’s memory alive,” Mix said. “It’s always a really special event. It’s a great time with great energy every year, and we always say ‘that’s Joey.’ A couple times at a couple of the golf outings, there were bad storms in the area, but they never hit the golf course. The radar would show all these storms coming, and when they hit Lake Geneva, they would split off. One year up at Midlane, it stormed so bad in the morning that Chicago O’Hare Airport shut down and the expressway shut down, but it never rained at the golf course. We always say that’s Joey taking care of us.”

45 photos from Lake Geneva's former Mount Fuji ski hill IMG_5059.JPG IMG_5058.JPG IMG_5060.JPG IMG_5066.JPG IMG_5067.JPG IMG_5069.JPG IMG_5070.JPG IMG_5072.JPG IMG_5075.JPG IMG_5076.JPG IMG_5079.JPG IMG_5081.JPG IMG_5082.JPG IMG_5083.JPG IMG_5084.JPG IMG_5085.JPG IMG_5086.JPG IMG_5088.JPG IMG_5089.JPG IMG_5090.JPG IMG_5094.JPG IMG_5097.JPG IMG_5098.JPG IMG_5099.JPG IMG_5100.JPG IMG_5101.JPG IMG_5102.JPG IMG_5111.JPG IMG_5112.JPG IMG_5117.JPG IMG_5119.JPG IMG_5120.JPG IMG_5127.JPG IMG_5128.JPG IMG_5130.JPG IMG_5135.JPG IMG_5136.JPG IMG_5137.JPG IMG_5138.JPG IMG_5139.JPG IMG_5141.JPG IMG_5145.JPG IMG_5147.JPG IMG_5148.JPG IMG_5149.JPG