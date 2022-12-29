Person of interest in custody from East Troy house party incident Thursday morning

A person of interest is in custody following an East Troy house party incident that took place Thursday morning, Dec. 29.

On Thursday December 29, 2022 at approximately 2:02 AM, the Walworth County Sheriff’s Communication Center received 911 calls reporting a male subject at a house party at N7159 Hamms Road was threatening people with a gun. N7159 Hamms Road is located in the Town of Spring Prairie, Walworth County Wisconsin.

Deputies and Officers from the Village of East Troy Police Department arrived on scene at approximately 2:11 AM and observed at least 20 people in and around the residence. A suspect fled from the residence and police chased on foot.

The suspect shot at the officers and disappeared into a wooded area. SWAT was called along with a Suburban Mutual Assistance Response Team (SMART) for additional officers in an attempt to stabilize the scene and search for the suspect.

An alert was sent via text to the local area with updated throughout the incident. A perimeter was established and the suspect was located and taken into custody. No one was injured in this incident. Witnesses are being interviewed and evidence is being gathered. This is an ongoing investigation, however there is no further threat to the community stemming from this incident.

Assisting agencies include:

Village of East Troy Police and Fire Department.

Wisconsin State Patrol.

Town of Delavan Police Department.

City of Delavan Police Department.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

City of Lake Geneva Police Department.

East Troy Fire and Rescue.

Lake Geneva Fire and Rescue.

Lyons Fire and Rescue.

Linn Township Police Department.

Village of Mukwanago Police Department.

City of Elkhorn Police Department.

10-plus photos, videos from Walworth County's 2022 National Night Out Watch now: Deputy Wayne Blanchard talks at National Night Out National Night Out K-9 demonstrations And bite K-9 demonstration Grateful to be alive Watch now: K-9 demonstration at National Night Out Practicing to be safe National Night Out Watch now: K-9 demonstration at Walworth County National Night Out Climbing aboard One big shield Still a little big The mounted search and rescue team Watch now: Openening ceremony at Walworth County National Night Out Watch now: Fire safety talk at Walworth County National Night Out