 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patches

Patches

Patches 7-8 months Male Hound mix Patches McDuff has heart-stopping good looks, accented by his super soft coat. He’s naturally... View on PetFinder

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular