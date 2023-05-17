The April 17 meeting of the Big Foot Board of Education represented a turning point in the history of the Walworth-based union high school district, as retiring 21-year school board member Kim Arntz closed out his 2002-2023 tenure of public service.

Big Foot District Administrator Doug Parker presented Arntz with a plaque from the Madison-based Wisconsin Association of School Board (WASB) for his “dedicated service” to the Big Foot Union High School District.

“He’s a man behind the scenes man of few words but he’s always here for the kids and always here for the community,” said Big Foot Union High School District Administrator Doug Parker of Artnz. “Thank you for your service.”

Arntz is a Class of 1980 Big Foot High School alumnus.

Also among those on hand to fete Arntz on April 17 was State Rep. Tyler August (R-32, Lake Geneva), who presented a joint state legislative citation in partnership with State Sen. Stephen L. Nass (R-11, Whitewater) honoring Arntz for his 21-year 2002-2023 tenure of public service on the Big Foot Board of Education.

As a seventh generation resident of Walworth County, Class of 2001 Big Foot High School alumnus August is a lifelong resident of Walworth County who was first elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2010.

“Thank you for all your service to Big Foot High School,” said August, who noted his first elective office was serving as Student Council representative to the Big Foot school board.

The state legislative citation praised Artnz for being “an advocate of the Big Foot area schools” through his service on the Big Foot Union High School Board of Education in a variety of roles, including tenures on the board’s Policy Committee and Negotiations Team and his officer role as board treasurer, working “to always keep schools in a positive light and continue the great work being done by the board.”

Additionally, Arntz served as a longtime board president of the Big Foot Area Schools Association (BFASA), a cooperative educational organization under Wisconsin Law that provides shared resources, including staff, for the five independent school districts in the Big Foot Union High School District Big Foot Union High School, Walworth; Fontana Elementary School, Fontana; Reek Elementary School, Linn; Sharon Community School, Sharon; and Walworth Elementary School, Walworth.

Tami Martin, district administrator for Grades PreK-8 Linn Joint No. 6 School District (Reek School), feted Arntz for his service to BFASA and its member district, presenting him with a gift card from BFASA member schools.

“I’m honored to be able to thank you on behalf of the Big Foot Area Schools, a strong group of collaborating administrators and schools,” she said. “Thank you all you’ve done for our community and for our kids on behalf of all of our schools.”

Added Parker, “He was a big part of that, the glue that held that together for years and years.”

Big Foot Health Aide and Media/Communications Coordinator Susan Preussing, a former member of the Big Foot School Board, thanked Arntz for his service on the occasion of his retirement.

“Kim, I just want to say congratulations,” she said. “You came on board when I was there. I could always count on you. I don’t think you ever missed a meeting when I was there. Thank you so much for all you’ve done for our community here. I really appreciated it when I was there and now as a citizen I appreciate what you’ve been doing.”

Village of Walworth resident Arntz, currently semi-retired doing odd jobs after working as a 20-year bus driver and former golf course superintendent, received a standing ovation from the district educators and community members in attendance.

“It’s been very humbling,” Arntz said of the various tributes and recognitions that kicked off the April 17 Board of Education meeting. “I didn’t expect any ot this. It’s just amazing.”

Arntz reflected fondly on his board tenure.

“I just did it because I enjoyed it,” he said. “I enjoyed seeing the kids and the staff doing well.”

For Arntz, “it was just time” to step away from the board after logging seven three-year terms of service.

“It wasn’t like I was tired of doing it or didn’t enjoy it,” he said. “It’s just one of those things that you do when you get a certain age.”

Additionally, on May 19, Arntz was recognized for his public service by members of the Geneva Lake West Rotary with the club’s 2023 Community Service Above Self Award honors, as well as Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow recognition, at a special award presentation dinner at The Abbey Resort in Fontana.

Costa Rica trip approved

School board members green-lighted a request from longtime Big Foot High School Spanish teacher Lourdes Lasanta seeking permission for a March 17-24, 2025 student trip to Costa Rica, coordinated by Boston-based Explorica, an educational travel tour firm connecting teachers and students to cultures, languages and people through authentic learning experiences.

The cost of the tour is $2,795 for students and $3,235 for adults.

The 8-day tour will include stops in San Jose, Tortugeuro, Arenal and Moteeverde, and visits to the Carribean Conservation Cooperation Museum, the Torugeuro National Park and the Santa Elena Biological Reserve.

In addition to tour sightseeing and the site visits, the educational travel tour will include a tree-planting service project and a variety of supplemental activities including a canal tour, a hot springs visit, a kayaking tour of Lake Arenal, horseback riding, forest canopy ziplining and a butterfly garden and ecological farm tour.

Other news

In other developments at the April 17 meeting, the Big Foot Board of Education:

Approved the resignation of English teacher Mark Winter.

Approved notices of employment contract renewal for certified staff (teachers, counselors and school social worker) for the 2023-2024 school year.

Heard parental concerns about student smoking and vaping in Big Foot Union High School restrooms.

In 19 Photos: 2022 Big Foot High School Homecoming Parade Big Foot High School eSports Teams Homecoming royalty Big Foot High School Homecoming Junior Reps A.J. Hartmann and Lishi Palmer Big Foot High School Homecoming Sophomore Reps Jake DeMarco and Eden Harvey Big Foot High School Freshman Class of 2026 Homecoming Float Big Foot High School Homecoming Freshman Reps Michael Alfano and Haylie Wanat Big Foot-Williams Bay Cross-Country Team Big Foot-Williams Bay Tennis Team Big Foot Recreation District Sharon Community School Band Big Foot High School "United We Stand" volunteer and culture club Sharon Community School Virtual Academy of Agriculture, Science and Technology charter school Big Foot High School Volleyball Team 1 Big Foot High School Volleyball Team 2 Walworth Middle School Marching Band Big Foot Wolves Youth Football & Cheerleading Reek School Band Geneva Lakes RUSH SoccerClub Fontana Falcons Marching Band performs in the 2022 Big Foot High School homecoming parade Big Foot High School Sophomore Class of 2025 homecoming float