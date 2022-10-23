Yost Letter: Amid misleading ads, one candidate deserves support

This year, we are seeing ads supporting the Republican candidates for governor and U.S. senator that contain very misleading statements that claim their opponents are responsible for developments they obviously had no control over. An ad for Tim Michels suggests that Gov. Evers has something to do with businesses permanently closing and inflation at record highs. These developments are primarily side effects of the pandemic. Another ad for Ron Johnson claims that has a plan for making pandemic induced price increases disappear. Sen. Johnson is a climate change denier and one of the most misinformed elected officials in Congress.

Many of these ads are from organizations that are trying to limit the reach of our federal government. I wonder what the folks in Florida who are now getting excellent help from FEMA would do without federal help.

On the local level, our Wisconsin Legislature did everything possible to block Gov. Evers' emergency decisions that were made to limit the spread of COVID-19. Our local State Sen. Nass led the march to block every plan that might help Wisconsin fight this deadly virus. He even attempted to withhold funding for schools that held in-person classes and managed to get the Legislature to repeal face covering requirements issued by our governor’s administration.

This year, we have an excellent candidate running for the State Senate seat. Steve Doelder is a retired science teacher that deserves a chance. With a world ravished by climate change, we need more teachers and scientists in public office.

David G. Yost, Williams Bay