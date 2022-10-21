Tom Hartz: Buying more parkland won't solve Lake Geneva's real issues

Your editorial titled "Our Take on Hillmoor" completely missed the point. We don’t need a plan. We don’t need another taxpayer funded park.

The city's problem is not that we don't have enough taxpayer supported parkland. Per our Comprehensive Plan, we currently have 236.8 acres of parks and open space. Then add in the 271-acre Big Foot State Park, the only state park located within city limits in Wisconsin. That rounds out to 507.8 acres in Lake Geneva. “That's not enough”, the Council said unanimously. So, they whipped out their taxpayer credit card and bought another 192 acres for $6 million. That's 699.8 acres.

The problem we do have is a lack of affordable housing. Forty-five percent of our school students qualify for the free and reduced lunch program. That means that their families live at some level of poverty. Those are very real and awful numbers that parks don't solve. Where are those families supposed to live? They are already having to choose between rent and food. They are our neighbors. "Moor" parks don't help.

In fact, this recent purchase makes the problem worse. As property taxes rise, so will rents and housing prices. Already the city is spending challenged. Even before buying the $6 million park, the Council is raising parking and swimming fees. That’s just to cover current operating costs. Wait until we have to pay for the goats to clean up Hillmoor.

Tom Hartz, Lake Geneva