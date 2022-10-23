Nelson Letter: On crime, Hillmoor & Lake Geneva's good ol' days

Economy and crime: Crime is now becoming more prevalent in Lake Geneva and Walworth County.

The Lake Geneva Police apprehended a 17-year-old citizen with a concealed firearm with multiple magazines, marijuana/THC filled vape cartridges and brass knuckles, which are illegal to possess under State Statutes by a minor. I would surmise every weekend in Lake Geneva there are now multiple visitors/tourists from the big cities who are carrying illegal firearms on their persons. In prior years there have been residences that were being used to manufacture methamphetamines. As the cities in the county continue to grow at a record pace, expect these types of incidents to also increase in frequency.

Unfortunately the days of the small town atmosphere of the six to eight blocks of Downtown Lake Geneva have disappeared before my eyes. Now approaching my 60s, the days of riding my bike around town, sans helmet, skateboarding down Pleasant Street hill — again no helmet, knee/elbow pads — swinging off the rope at the White River swimming hole off Haskins Street, to name a few.

I am one of the thankful citizens that the Hillmoor property is off the market and now city-owned, thus removing the prospect of hundreds of more homes being built. Sure, my property taxes will likely increase somewhat, however, they would have increased in kind, in the form of more city services and expenditures needed to accommodate the increased population in additional police, fire/EMS, street department and water/sewer department employees and infrastructure/vehicles necessary to accommodate the increase. I think a good starting point for a revised impact fee for new development should be in the $10,000-$12,000 range to help offset the services.

Lastly only four weeks from Election Day, ask yourself, am I better off now than I was two years ago? If you can legitimately answer yes, I would like to hear how inflation and increased grocery prices and fuel costs have managed to avoid your household budget. Please tell me how I can find the leprechaun and his pot of gold at the end of the proverbial rainbow you have somehow located. REMEMBER TO VOTE.

Jon Nelson, Lake Geneva