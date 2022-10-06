Letter: 'Yes' vote on Williams Bay referendum could save lives

As residents of this village, we are facing difficult times in receiving Emergency Medical Services such as has been provided by our Fire/EMS volunteer personnel. The word volunteer means help is on the way as long as a volunteer person is very near.

Times are changing and our volunteer personnel are working full time jobs and may only be available on their days off. Where does that leave quick response emergency service? Private emergency/ambulance services are having to expand their area of coverage due to lack of employees. This, in turn, means longer response time when you place that 911 call.

Having round-the-clock, full time EMS personnel is an absolute necessity. You do not want to witness an illness or accident turn into a death because that service is not within our Village. Please vote yes for this referendum. It could save your life or that of someone very dear to you.

Diane Buckel,

Williams Bay