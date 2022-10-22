Letter: Why vote Democrat when results speak for themselves?

When I need something done, whether it's car repair, medical help or a roof replacement, I look for someone who can get results. I’m not looking for bedside manner, appearance or their personal beliefs. In the same vein, if I am looking to hire someone to help make my business successful, I want the best person for the job.

I apply the same logic to politics. Whatever the government position, I am voting for someone to represent me in the management of government affairs, in my best interests. I want someone who gets the best results.

Politically, the last six years have been a study in contrasts. For the first four years, the Republicans under the Donald Trump administration delivered good results: Energy independence, border security, economic growth, stable prices and a lessening of foreign tensions.

Conversely, the Democrats delivered foreign collusion hoaxes, multimillion dollar investigations, the quid pro quo accusations and now the Jan. 6 partisan show trial. None of these expensive, heavily publicized events bore fruit — yet they continue. The Democrats supported rioters in our cities and blamed the police for everything. Now we have the Biden administration.

In two years, we have historically high gas prices, he is begging dictatorships for oil, inflation has reached levels not seen since Jimmy Carter, the stock market is down — and with it our retirement funds — there is war in Ukraine and North Korea is launching missiles again. I’m not even addressing the questionable financial dealings of the Democratic leadership — cough, cough, Hunter Biden.

Given this glaring contrast in results, why would I vote for Democrats? The results speak for themselves.

John Erdman, Lake Geneva