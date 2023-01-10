Letter: Update on Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign

I write to thank the Regional News for publishing my initial letter announcing the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign and to offer an update on the results of donations in Lake Geneva.

We received donations of $17,034.18. These proceeds will be available for distribution to persons and families in need here in Walworth County. The Salvation Army continues “doing the most good” in Walworth County. Deep appreciation is extended to the individual volunteers and the organizations who took time to ring and to the many who made generous donations! May God Bless you in the New Year!

There were 15organizations involved in our efforts. They were the American Legion Auxiliary, Troop 239, Chapel on the Hill, Church of the Holy Communion, Civil Air Patrol, First Congregational Church, Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lions Club, Rotary Club, Lakeland School, Springfield 4-H, Slades Corners 4-H, St Francis De Sales, Trinity Community Church in Pell Lake, and United Methodist Church.

Appreciation and thanks is also extended to Stinebrink’s Piggly Wiggly and Walmart for providing locations to ring and to Town Bank for handling the deposits.

Phil Neimeyer, Lake Geneva