Letter: Thank you for supporting Lake Geneva Fire Bells at September fundraiser

Dear Lake Geneva Community,

On behalf of the Lake Geneva Fire Bells, we would like to thanks Linda Chironis for hosting the Fire Bells fundraiser at Hogs and Kisses on September 18 and donating 100 percent of the cost of the meal to the Fire Bells. Our thanks to the cooks and wait staff for their outstanding service.

We appreciate the generous donations from area businesses and the community at large for their participation. A good time was had by all, and lots of great prizes helped make the day a huge success.

The Lake Geneva Fire Bells are an all-volunteer organization on call 24 hours a day to provide rehabilitation service for fire fighters, law enforcement and EMS personnel throughout Southeastern Wisconsin. We also provide assistance as requested by area fire departments and law enforcement agencies for a variety of emergencies including hazmat, dive rescue, SWAT calls and search and recovery. Our community service is provided at no cost to the citizens of Southeastern Wisconsin. Although Rehab 64 is located in the Lake Geneva Fire Department, we do not receive any funds from the city, county or state.

Watch for our fundraiser next September. We hope to see you there.

Georgia Gehrmann, Bloomfield, Lake Geneva Fire Bells