Letter: So what exactly is Michels going to do about gas prices?

Rising costs are at the top of everyone’s minds these days, and Wisconsinites need relief right away so where does Tim Michels stand on gas taxes? The quickest way to provide budget breathing room is at the gas pump.

Gas prices have been steadily declining over the past month, but prices are still impacting my family’s wallet. Gov. Evers has said repeatedly that he supports a temporary gas tax holiday to provide immediate relief at the pump — a common sense proposal with a firm end date that would protect infrastructure funding while lowering costs right away. Gov. Evers’ Republican opponent Tim Michels doesn’t seem to have a plan to lower costs for working families — at least not any time soon. Michels only offers vague plans that won’t have any effect for a year.

Rising costs are a serious concern for all of us, and we need serious answers from our leaders about how they plan to help. Wisconsinites deserve to know why Tim Michels supports increasing the gas tax and does Michels support a temporary gas tax holiday to provide real relief for working families? If Tim Michels can’t offer that, then maybe he should look for a different job.

Merryann Wen,

Delavan