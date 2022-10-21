Letter: Ron Johnson promised to serve two terms. Here's why he should keep that promise.

Here in Wisconsin, we are fortunate to be pivotal in determining future control of the U.S. Senate. After observing Ron Johnson’s behaviors and choices in that seat, it is critical that he not be rewarded with a third term. Let me explain.

He repeatedly spread lies and disinformation about the COVID pandemic, pushing treatments that were not effective and speaking against proven measures and vaccines. As a physician, I found myself repeatedly alarmed by his nonsense in dealing with this crisis.

HIs ideas of converting Social Security and Medicare into discretionary, rather than mandatory, spending would put these critical programs on the chopping block every year, threatening the security of our seniors and most vulnerable.

Johnson's recent advertising blitz about crime ignores the fact that he has consistently voted against any kind of gun safety measure, even after the Uvalde school shooting. The U.S. has the most guns and is among the highest in gun deaths. It's not complicated.

He was critical in getting the Trump tax cut changed in a way that benefitted himself and wealthy donors to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.

There are multiple other serious concerns, but perhaps the greatest is the threat he poses to our democracy. HIs office was involved in fake elector schemes. He refused to tell the truth about the 2020 Presidential election. He stated that the January 6th attack on the Capitol “didn’t seem like an armed insurrection." Perhaps he should speak to the families of the police officers who died defending him from “people who truly respect law enforcement."

When elected, he promised to only serve two terms. Let's make sure he keeps that promise.

John Perryman, Williams Bay