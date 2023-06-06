I just recently heard the news that my friend and the world’s greatest competitive sailor, Buddy Melges, died.

I first met Buddy at age 7, while crewing for my friend, Billy Freytag, in his X-Type Cub Boat on Lake Geneva.

Many years later, having grown up and enjoying the success of my own architectural firm in Sarasota, Florida, I purchased a highly competitive Irwin 31 ocean racing sailboat. I began competing in the Sarasota Sail Squadron (SSA) and also the Florida Ocean Racing Association (FORA).

Our racing activities were quite successful, sailing in fleets of thirty or more boats. Rarely did we not finish within the top three or four boats.

It was quite exciting to learn that some of the nation’s -- if not the world’s -- greatest sailors, including Buddy Melges and Bill Freytag, first wet their boat hulls in the waters of Geneva Lake.

I must have been quite observant, even at the young age of 7, watching Buddy and Skipper Bill Freytag positioning those so important starts and mark roundings.

The setting and positioning of a boat’s sails is an art and can be compared to the adjustment of speed by pressing the gas pedal on a car.

Buddy, my thanks to you and those many exciting memories and our continued best wishes in your new exciting venue of Heaven. Godspeed, Buddy.

Tom Kincaid, Town of Linn