Letter: Lake Geneva's Center Street has a speed problem, and it's time to do something about it

There is no doubt that traffic has increased over the years and the housing boon on "Senior Hill" and the completion of Edwards Boulevard, now connected to Sheridan Springs Road, have substantially increased the congestion at the Center Street and Interchange North intersection. While a stoplight may be helpful, I am opposed simply because of the increased noise that will result.

However, aside from mere congestion, SPEED has become a problem!

Though the speed limits on Williams and Center streets are 25 mph, as is that section of Interchange North, the "apparently permissible" speed limit on Williams and Center speed limit has become 35-40 mph — until one gets to the Williams Street/Interchange North divide at which the eastbound "apparently permissible" speed limit approaches 50 MPH! This increase in speed further complicates the situation at the Center Street-Interchange North intersection.

What's needed on Center and Williams streets and Interchange North is enforcement of the speed limits. And, while we're at it, maybe the vehicle noise ordinances could be enforced as well.

While I'm referring specifically to the area near my own residence, vehicle speeds and noises are a problem in any number of places outside the "BID district" in Lake Geneva.

Mike Franzene,

Lake Geneva