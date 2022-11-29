Letter: Lake Geneva should be ashamed for not making Veterans Day event happen

How sad that the Veterans Day event has been cancelled for this year and maybe for next year as well. It seems to me that the leadership of Lake Geneva should be assigning people to put together this very important event. It’s more important than Oktoberfest, more important than Winterfest, the Electric Christmas Parade, the Venetian Fest and many others. Without our veterans, we wouldn’t be able to hold these other events. But I guess there are always plenty of people available to organize those events. Why aren’t they available for the Veterans Day event? Maybe because it’s not such a big moneymaker as are the other events. Lake Geneva, you should be ashamed of yourselves for cancelling Veterans Day.