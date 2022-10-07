Letter: Is Lake Geneva indifferent to needs of disabled citizens?

On July 1, I was hit by a car, in my wheelchair, in a crosswalk, in front of the Williams Street Kwik Trip. The email reply from an alderperson to my email was, “We will only begin to make progress when these issues are transparent and actionable. Shame on us for not making this happen sooner.” No update.

On Sept. 8, while trying to reach a pedestrian button to cross east on Wrigley Drive at Main Street, my right caster got stuck in the wide gap between the cross slope and the light pole. Struggling to free myself I ripped up the wheel. I spoke to a city official by phone that day. No update.

On Sept. 18, my left caster got stuck in a 1.5” wide and 6" deep sidewalk gap south of the Wrigley Drive bridge across from Flat Iron Park. Prior requests to fill were ignored. The email reply from an alderperson to my email detailing this, and ongoing safety hazards and city sanctioned disability discrimination was, “We have the ADA issues on Public Works relating to streets and sidewalks (monthly report from ADA Compliance officer). Now we can ask the mayor to schedule the same thing for business compliance as a monthly item on Plan Commission agenda."

Fantastic! Five months into the mayor's second two year term, the city might finally believe the 40 million American consumers with mobility disabilities, and their families and friends, could benefit Downtown Lake Geneva.

On Sept. 22, at Highway 50 and Edwards Boulevard, I got stuck on the highly eroded “Mobil corner" curb ramp. Out of nowhere a male passenger hopped out of a fast-moving truck and ran toward me yelling, “I got you!” A total stranger! Did not ask first, or approach calmly, just ran at me. Very scary! Thankfully, I got myself unstuck before he touched me.

Please pray no pedestrian is met with injury or death in a location where their wheelchair, or child's stroller, gets stuck due to government authorized disability "transparent and actionable" indifference.

Andrea Nafziger Christian, Lake Geneva