Letter: Gerber the right choice as next Walworth County sheriff

I have lived in Walworth County since I was 10 and know it’s a safe place to live, work, vacation or just pass through. One reason is the high quality of police services, particularly the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office.

Nov. 8 voters of Walworth County will elect the next sheriff. I know Dave Gerber, current undersheriff of Walworth County, and know he is the right candidate for sheriff. Dave is a graduate of the FBI National Academy and several other high level leadership classes. He was promoted up through the ranks — detective, lieutenant and captain — serving a variety of positions and duties — SWAT Team, Dive Team, Honor Guard, Patrol Division and Support Services Division Commander, Training Lieutenant — that have prepared him to serve as the next sheriff.

Dave Gerber has also volunteered for the Special Olympics for over 25 years.

Dave has gained my respect and admiration as a person and law enforcement executive.

Tom Hausner, his selection for undersheriff, is a longtime friend. Tom brings over 40 years of experience to the department. Tom has been the commander — chief — of the Geneva Lake Police for 17 years. Tom is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

I know the passion, commitment and dedication, both these men have for leading the Sheriff’s Office into the future. I ask you to vote for the only name on the ballot for sheriff — Dave Gerber.

Becky Merwin, Town of Linn