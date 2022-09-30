 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Cheers for new stoplight, but Edwards Boulevard needs more of them

The new stop light at the intersection of Edwards Boulevard and Bloomfield Road was a long time coming. Thanks to all involved for making this a reality.

Now let's address the issue of the need for a stop light at another dangerous intersection, the Townline Road and Edwards Boulevard intersection, just a quarter-mile up the road from the new Bloomfield Road stop lights. This is as dangerous or more so than the Bloomfield Road intersection. Come on, City Council, let's make this a reality, too, before someone gets seriously injured or killed! Thank you.

Richard Watson,

Town of Geneva

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular