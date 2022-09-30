Letter: Cheers for new stoplight, but Edwards Boulevard needs more of them

The new stop light at the intersection of Edwards Boulevard and Bloomfield Road was a long time coming. Thanks to all involved for making this a reality.

Now let's address the issue of the need for a stop light at another dangerous intersection, the Townline Road and Edwards Boulevard intersection, just a quarter-mile up the road from the new Bloomfield Road stop lights. This is as dangerous or more so than the Bloomfield Road intersection. Come on, City Council, let's make this a reality, too, before someone gets seriously injured or killed! Thank you.