Kristoffersen Letter: Tired of Trump drama, it's time to move forward

Are you tired of the continued MAGA Trump drama?

We, as voters in Southeastern Wisconsin, have been dealing with and exposed to the constant barrage of MAGA drama for the last six-plus years. And now, I continue to see Trump and his allies wining about losing the 2020 election. My God, it’s over, your candidate lost.

I cannot believe we might be continuing to hear the same unintelligent babble.

The lies are so ridiculous they have lost their glimmer. I find it hard to believe that we may have a rerun of 2020 election drama. God help us.

If I am not mistaken, Benjamin Franklin quipped about our type of government in 1776 saying, “ A democracy if you can keep it.” To all the voters, especially the independent Republicans in Walworth County, let's move on from this insanity. We have our lives to live and our families to grow.

We are Americans and should act like it. I am proud of my patriotism and what it stands for, but I am no different than any other American. My parents taught me not to judge others that are different from me; I try not to judge those that have supported our past president.

Individually, we have to choose to move on from division, hatred, anger and choose to look for ways to reach out, not judge and stay calm.

Paul Kristoffersen, Fontana