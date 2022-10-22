Henderson Letter: How far will we go in restricting women?

When did it become okay to make women second-class citizens without the most personal critical freedom — to control their own bodies? Why are men and religious zealots deciding this when this is NOT supported by an overwhelming majority of Americans?

My religion NEVER dictated your reproductive choices. Why is YOURS controlling mine? OR is this merely a political agenda that has nothing to do with professed “faith” anyway?

How “constitutional” is taking AWAY rights and control through mandating unrepresentative policies with no consideration of ours?

Are women now criminals if they:

Use the public mail system (might get medication or advice to terminate a pregnancy for a whole lot of reasons such as health, family, ethical, concern for previous children or fetal abnormality conditions)

Travel between states (might be crossing lines to use health services)

Speak freely to help other women (in support and sisterhood to assist them with this)

How much public funding and police resources should we use to control these women seeking needed and previously legal services?

How far will we go in restricting women, their choices and their basic bodily autonomy?

We need to carefully consider and answer these questions and restore women's full citizenship.

Jean Henderson, Elkhorn