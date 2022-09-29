Editorial: Vote yes on Williams Bay and Fontana EMS referendums

On Nov. 8, Williams Bay and Fontana will have more than state and national seats to vote for.

Residents will be asked if they are willing to increase their village tax rates to pay for EMS services.

No one wants their taxes to go up. But pretend it was a different question on the ballot.

How long do you want to wait for EMS service if you or your loved one is in crisis?

Wouldn’t you vote for the quickest option? That can be the difference between life and death.

In past years, many fire and EMS departments statewide and around the country depended on dedicated volunteers to fill these crucial EMS roles.

The reality is that times have changed and there are not as many people stepping up to volunteer.

At the same time, call volume has not decreased. That means something needs to be done.

After extensive discussions and many meetings, both Williams Bay and Fontana decided the best option was for the two communities to collaborate and create a joint force that could provide 24-hour emergency medical services to both communities.

Under the EMS proposal, each village would go to referendum to cover the costs of hiring additional FTE EMS personnel for the Fontana Fire Department to provide EMS services to the two communities.

If this referendum doesn’t pass, what will happen? That hasn’t yet been made clear. Likely rescue services would be drastically reduced along with other services.

At the end of the day, when residents go to vote they’ll need to determine their priorities.

No one wants taxes to go up, but the reality is that emergency services is one of the most vital services a community provides.

Our hope is that residents in both Fontana and Williams Bay will vote yes on this referendum.