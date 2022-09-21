Editorial: Thumbs up for new stoplight at Highway 120/Bloomfield Road

“It’s a time bomb, and we’re going to lose people there.”

Those were the comments now retired Lake Geneva schools superintendent James Gottinger said last year when talking about the need for a traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 120 and Bloomfield Road. That is the busy intersection where kids and parents turn to go to Lake Geneva Middle School and Badger High School.

A year and a half later, that light is now installed and in operation. Granted it was not just a year and a half project. Gottinger and others had been sounding the alarm about safety at that intersection for years before that.

Nonetheless, we wanted to take a moment to thank officials for getting this done and getting this light installed for the start of this school year.

Getting a stoplight installed is no easy task. This one required collaboration between the City of Lake Geneva and the Town of Bloomfield and funding from both municipalities to make this happen, along with funding from the school district.

It required what seemed like endless meetings and what we can imagine was extensive paperwork on the backend.

But officials made this happen and we would guess that ultimately it probably will save a life.

Already this school year, just down the road from this intersection, a student was hit before school crossing Bloomfield Road. Fortunately the student was not seriously injured and didn’t need to be transported to the hospital.

The school put out a notice to families after that incident, reminding people to slow down and stay alert by the schools.

That is an important reminder for all of us.

Accidents can happen anywhere. But when certain areas are flagged repeatedly, it’s good when officials can work together and put in place safety measures.

Kudos to local and state officials on this one.