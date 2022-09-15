Editorial: Lake Geneva must do a better job enforcing short-term rental

Over the last few years, the popularity of Airbnbs or Vrbo rentals has soared throughout the country and all around Geneva Lake.

Taking advantage of this trend, more and more people have turned their vacation homes into short-term rentals so they can make a little money on the side when they are not staying at the house.

But with the increasing popularity of these short-term rentals, tourist towns like Lake Geneva need to take time to reflect and discuss if current regulations and practices are working.

We’d make the argument that what Lake Geneva is currently doing—having its code enforcement officer serve as the short-term rental police – is not working.

Maybe it worked in the past when there were just a handful of short-term rentals. But now that the popularity has boomed, it’s more than what one person can undertake while also handling all the other code enforcements the city must deal with.

It’s time to make a change. One idea that has been discussed and is worth giving a try is hiring an outside firm to specifically monitor short-term rentals.

That would mean not just responding to complaints, but actually going online and checking listings to make sure the ordinances are being followed. That would involve not just working Monday to Friday, but working on the weekends when the short-term rentals are in operation.

The idea of hiring a monitoring agency has been presented before and now it’s worth giving it a try before more full-time residents opt to sell their homes –sales that inevitably would only lead to more short-term rentals.

What many may not know is that in Wisconsin, municipalities are not allowed to restrict the number of short-term rentals. So unless the law changes, that is out of the question.

But municipalities can regulate short-term rentals. In Lake Geneva, where there has been a surge of short-term rentals, that is what needs to be focused on.

Residents of the Maple Park historic district are extremely concerned. Where many used to know their neighbors, they now have short-term rentals next door with different guests every weekend.

It’s changed the dynamic of the neighborhood.

While tourists are the lifeline for Lake Geneva, homeowners and full-time residents provide the stability for the neighborhoods and the city as a whole. It’s important to have that vital balance.

With the budget season coming up, aldermen should seriously consider allocating money toward short-term rental monitoring as they are putting together the 2023 Lake Geneva budget.

If you look at the city’s short-term rental list and compare it to the listings on Airbnb or Vrbo, they don’t match up. That tells us that some Airbnbs are not even registered with the city. And if they are not registered with the city, then we’d bet that means they are also not following other city rules pertaining to short-term rentals.

If the city was truly monitoring the short-term rental situation they may even be able to make back whatever money is spent on enforcement by issuing citations.

Along with being a tourist destination, the city has a responsibility to residents to help monitor the programs those tourists are using. In this case, the city needs to do a better job monitoring short-term rentals. Officials owe that to the residents.