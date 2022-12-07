Editorial: Lake Geneva, let’s do something for Veterans Day

We get it, all the events in and around Lake Geneva take time, money and resources to put together each and every year. Oktoberfest, Winterfest, the Electric Christmas Parade and more annual events have become welcome traditions in the area. Why not something similar for Veterans Day, as a recent Letter to the Editor writer suggested?

Sure, on Dec. 3, local veterans kicked off the Christmas Parade. And on Nov. 11, schools in Walworth County often hold assemblies that showcase the musical talents of area students while paying tribute to those who served our country. Everyone does a fine job at these events, so much so that it would be nice to see something done on a larger scale.

Maybe not too large, though. The Lake Geneva Business Improvement District had a brilliant idea, but it lacked the people to help make it happen. Instead of a weekend packed with activities including fireworks and a military jet flyover – as cool as that sounds – something smaller could do the trick.

Realistically, U.S. veterans should be celebrated every day. Taking one day out of the year to put something together to bring Walworth County veterans together to celebrate their service and their commitment to keeping us safe seems like it should be doable.

It doesn’t have to be another Winterfest, or Venetian Fest. But just as those events make Lake Geneva special, something for Veterans Day could only add to the worth of the community, not to mention give something back to those who gave all.