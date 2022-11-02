Editorial: Lake Geneva aldermen, it’s not too late to address short-term rentals

For the last couple of months, residents, especially in the Maple Park historic district, have repeatedly brought up concerns about short-term rentals.

They have repeatedly expressed concerns about some of the short-term rentals not following rules.

At a recent finance meeting, Emily Hummel, president of the Maple Park Homeowners Association, asked aldermen for help with the situation.

“I would like to request that money would be set aside in the budget to provide a means for more effective enforcement of the city’s short-term rental codes,” Hummel said. “The owners of these— especially the absent owners— who use the houses like hotels need to know that the rules that are in place will absolutely be upheld. If not, they will be fined and if they if they are continued to not be upheld these people will have their licenses revoked. I think that would be a very powerful statement, and we have great codes in place. Let’s make sure they’re enforced.”

Now it’s budget time. Now aldermen have the chance to take action and address this problem. But they are not.

Instead, aldermen shot down the idea at a recent finance meeting, by not even allowing a vote.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier proposed during a special finance, licensing & regulation committee budget workshop meeting, Oct. 19, that the city allocate $25,000 in the 2023 budget to hire an outside firm to help keep track of the number of short-term rental properties in the community and to help enforce short-term rental regulations.

“Last year, we had a speaker from a company, and it doesn’t have to be that company, give a proposal on help we can get tracking short-term rentals, and actually with a public interface, to save staff time with all kinds of phone calls,” Fesenmaier said. “There were ways that this company could help us out.”

However, Fesenmaier’s proposal died because of a lack of a second motion from the other aldermen.

“Not hearing a second, that motion dies at the moment,” Alderman Ken Howell said.

That was disappointing and short-sighted. While many aldermen seem to think parking enforcement is the only way to get revenue in Lake Geneva, they are wrong. If aldermen hired someone to monitor short-term rentals they could likely make enough revenue to pay for the position and then some if they start truly enforcing the rules and ticketing property owners.

The clock is ticking on the budget. But it’s not too late.

Before aldermen finalize the budget they should add a line item for monitoring short-term rentals. This issue is not going away. It needs to get addressed. It’s not just an expense. It’s a revenue opportunity as well.

