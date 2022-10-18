Editorial: It’s time for Lake Geneva to get body cameras

Following in line with other area department, the Lake Geneva Police Department has again proposed purchasing body cameras.

While the cost of purchasing and maintaining the technology does add up, it’s worth the investment.

Those are the same words we said over a year ago when this issue came up. They bear repeating because, a year later, Lake Geneva still doesn't have body cameras.

Now aldermen are working to finalize the 2023 budget and it is the time to allocate resources for those cameras and the additional clerk to assist with records requests.

We consider Lake Geneva lucky that nothing horrific has come up over the last year and that there hasn't been any fatal incidents.

But police work is not one to rely on luck. It's a profession that needs to rely on good training, good people and good equipment to support the officers.

That is where the body cameras come in.

They not only protect the community, ensuring police activity is monitored, they also protect the officers who are able to defend themselves through their camera if someone in the public tries to make false accusations against them.

The department made a similar request for the 2022 budget, but the city only had enough funding available to purchase either the body cameras or hire the additional police officers, and the department determined that there was more of a need for the additional officers.

Since then the city has received additional grant funding to help pay for the body cameras - a $52,000 federal grant and $18,000 state grant.

That however will not cover the continued cost of a clerk to help keep track of the records and correlating record requests. But it's an expense that is worthwhile.

Body cameras provide transparency and accountability for the department. They help answer questions about what happened and it offers hard evidence.

In this day and age, there is a lot of distrust in the community. The cameras, along with a corresponding good policy, adds to that trust.

While the police department currently utilizes video cameras in its squad cars, it does not utilize body cameras for officers.

The body cameras are worth the investment and should not be put off.