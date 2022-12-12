Editorial: Echo Lake will live on. The people voted and representatives listened

On a unanimous vote Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Burlington City Council gave the go-ahead for the rebuilding of the Echo Lake dam and lake restoration that will likely include boardwalks and other amenities to maximize the attraction of the lake.

The council vote was buoyed by an advisory referendum in November in which 60 percent of voters backed the plan to save the lake, while 40 percent voted for a less costly plan for removing the dam and letting the White River flow freely.

The original dam was built in the 1800s to generate power for a mill that no longer exists. Over time water quality of the lake deteriorated as sediments accumulated and the dam itself no longer met state safety standards and the Department of Natural Resources ordered the city to remedy the situation.

The issue had split the community and the hotly contested referendum got some heavy lobbying from both sides for months on end.

Mayor Jeannie Hefty, who was outspoken about her desire to keep and restore Echo Lake as a community centerpiece, applauded the council’s action.

“I want to thank you for honoring what the community wanted,” Hefty told the council.

So the lake will be saved, but it will cost a pretty penny. The cost for a repaired dam, dredging the 70-acre lake and other enhancements is estimated at $9.1 million. For city taxpayers that translates to a boost in property taxes for an average homeowner of $140 per year for the next 20 years – a total of $2,800. That’s a 7.7% increase on the current average homeowner property tax of $1,796.

Now that the course for Echo Lake has been charted, the heavy work will begin, not only for the dam reconstruction schematics and the dredging, but shaking the bushes for civic contributions and additional revenue to defray some of that high reconstruction cost.

Echo Lake has long been a drawing card for Burlington, attracting picnickers, boaters, walkers, and, more recently, weddings and other events at the Veterans Terrace event center below the dam.

So let the work begin.

With its repairs and upgrades, Echo Lake, will continue to shine for years to come and give city residents – and residents throughout Racine County and elsewhere – an oasis to enjoy all year around.

This is good news. We're glad the elected officials listened to the voters. That is how it should work.