Editorial: $100 for Lake Geneva parking fines, why not make it $10,000?

Here we go again. It’s another day and another opportunity for the City of Lake Geneva to try to figure out how it can get some extra revenue from the tourists.

The newest idea? Charge those darn tourists $100 if they don’t pay their parking tickets within 10 days.

Oh brother!

As some Facebook commenters said online, “Why not charge them $10,000?”

We’ll go further … make it $100,000 or more. Keep going.

We probably could stop there, but like the city, we’ll keep going with this.

The proposal to up the fines to $100 for those who don’t pay after 10 days was set to go to the city’s finance committee on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

It’s our hope by the time people read this in the paper on Wednesday, Nov. 16 or later that the city officials would have come to their senses and realized that $100 for a parking fine is excessive for someone whose main transgression is procrastination.

With normal bills, people have 30 days to pay them. Sometimes, there can be technical issues that prohibit a bill from being paid online quickly. Other times, people need to wait for their paycheck to clear so that they have money to pay bills.

Lake Geneva has established quite the reputation of going to its parking fund to plug its budget holes. If they need a little extra cash, they figure out ways to make more on parking – be that reducing the number of months with free parking or upping the cost to park.

The most recent proposal is to up the cost of parking from $2 to $4 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday but keep it at $2 on the weekdays. (Again check lakegenevanews.net for updates on what is happening with this proposal.)

So along with increasing the cost of parking, the city is proposing upping the cost for parking tickets a bit as well. They are proposing going from $20 to $40. That is one thing. But then, proposing to charge $100 for anyone who doesn’t pay after 10 days is too much. That is like charging 250% interest for late fees.

We want Lake Geneva to be known as a welcome place for people to come and visit. We don’t need the city to known as a money hungry scrooge that will fine you up the kazoo for every little transgression.

On a positive, at least free Downtown parking has started. That goes until the end of January. But, as for the $100 late charge, we’re just shaking our heads.