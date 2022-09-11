Time is Now: Young adult going off to college seeks help for her mother

Dear W.C.,

I am 19 and I am leaving soon for college. I am very worried about how my mother will get by without me here. I have worked so hard for this opportunity but now I am feeling guilty that I will no longer be here to help. I have several scholarships and will be using a student loan to pay for my own education. It has always been a dream of mine to become a teacher and my mom is encouraging me to follow my dreams and not make the same mistakes she made in life.

She had me when she was very young and never went to college. My father has not been any part of my life. My mom got married 10 years ago to a terrible man and had my two sisters. She is divorced from my stepfather now as he was an alcoholic, unemployed and verbally abusive to everyone. My sisters are only 10 and 8 years old and I have been watching them so my mom could go to work at night cleaning offices. She will have to change jobs now that I am leaving because I will not be here to provide childcare. I help with the rent, and I buy food when I notice there is not enough. My mom never asks for this, but I know she appreciates it. I know her car needs some work, but she cannot afford that either. Would it be possible for you to call me so we can talk about how we can help my mom?

Dear Readers,

While most young adults are anxious to leave for college, this young woman was apprehensive about leaving her mother and siblings to struggle in poverty. She has a good and caring heart and should become a wonderful teacher someday. I felt moved to help her make that dream come true without the constant worry about how her family was getting by while she was away at college.

The daughter had provided me with her phone number, so she was the first person I contacted. She began to cry when she realized it was The Time is Now to Help calling about helping her mother. She said, “I have been so worried about my mom and sisters. I was almost thinking of not going.” I reassured her that this would not be necessary. We together would work on a solution to get her mother’s budget back on track.

We spoke for a while and the daughter filled me in on additional details, including her mother’s new job she would begin in several weeks and one of her sisters having an emergency dental visit that put them even further behind. She said, “Make sure you ask my mom about that because I’m not sure how much she will tell you. She is very proud.” I told her I too grew up with a proud mother but that is not always the best for the children. There had been many times I went hungry or did without because no one knew we were suffering due to poverty.

We ended our call, and I made my next call to the mother. The mother answered immediately and once I told her who I was she asked, “You are the man my daughter wrote a letter to?” I confirmed who I was, and we began a long conversation. I made sure I asked detailed questions when the mother seemed to be making light of her daughter’s concerns. I told her about my own mother and how many times I went hungry due to her pride. This seemed to reach her as she began to cry saying, “I tried to hide how bad things were from my oldest daughter, but she always knew when I was struggling to keep up. I didn’t want us to be her responsibility. She needs to go to college and follow her dreams.”

I told the mother that we would work on a plan together, so her daughter did not have to feel like she had to worry or help support her mother and siblings. We began to go over her budget and this time the mother did not make light of their financial situation.

After a thorough review I was relieved to see that with the mother’s new job beginning soon and a generous sign-on bonus, going forward she would be able to support herself and the two youngest children. We would pay her overdue rent and utilities that were caused when she had to use those funds to pay the dentist for the two teeth filled for the middle daughter. We also would have her car repaired to ensure she had safe transportation to and from her new job. We would provide grocery gift cards to help in the short term with their food insecurity. We also provided gift cards for school supplies and shoes.

When I went over the list of assistance the mother again burst into tears, asking, “How can I thank you?” I answered, “Just promise me that if you ever need help again, you will ask. Do not wait until your daughters are going hungry or you are risking losing your home or transportation. Don’t be too proud to ask for help.” Through her tears she made that promise.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making our assistance possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

