Dear W.C.,

I am reaching out to you on behalf of a client of mine. I work for an organization that is presently helping a widow that is struggling due to the loss of her husband. She lost her husband unexpectedly in a car accident five months ago. Her grief has been great, but she continues to go to work every day and to try to get her life in order. At the time of his death, he was making some repairs on their home that were never completed. This has left her with several projects that need to be completed for her to live in her home comfortably. This wonderful woman is currently living without running water in her bathroom and since her husband’s death her refrigerator broke. Without her husband’s income she is struggling to keep up with the bills that have accumulated. Her utilities are overdue. She is actively looking for a better job, but this has not been easy when she is counting on unreliable transportation. Her husband’s car had been totaled in the accident, leaving her with their other car that needs tires, repairs and not enough funds for gas. I have grown especially fond of this woman as I watch her struggle without complaint. She has no children or other family to help. The Time is Now to Help has assisted several of my clients in the past when their needs were beyond our organization’s abilities. We are grateful for any assistance you may be able to provide this woman.

Dear Readers,

This would be one of several recent referrals we are working on. The needs of this widow were great, and the referring organization had helped her but not in the areas they were requesting our assistance.

After an in-depth conversation with the referring organization, I had many facts I needed but not all the details. I would obtain those details from my own conversation with the widow and several volunteer visits. From the description of living conditions provided by the referring organization, the time to help was now.

I called the widow and she was prepared for my phone call as the referring organization had told her what information we would need. I asked the woman to let me know if she was uncomfortable with any questions I asked, so we could work through them with compassion together. She admitted she still struggled with intense moments of grief that seemed to come out of nowhere.

I began by asking questions about her living conditions and she shared some photos of the incomplete projects. Her bathroom was of greatest concern as she had to use a bucket hauled from the kitchen to flush her toilet. The sink and shower were not working. She had to do all her personal cleaning in the kitchen for the past five months.

Her refrigeration needs had been easier in the winter when she put her frozen food outside and refrigerated items in her garage. It was not safe, but it was how she made do. Now that spring is here, she can no longer store cold or frozen foods.

I asked about updates to her employment as the referral had told me she was searching for a better job. She provided a list of places she had applied to and two job offers she had received. We went over these two offers together and I helped her choose the best option that would provide a pay increase and several benefits she did not presently have. These would greatly help her budget going forward. Even with a pay increase she would not be able to afford the home repairs that were urgently needed nor the car repairs we discussed. These would be provided by all of us working together to lift her out of living in poverty.

She finally felt able to speak about the loss of her husband and I listened as she shared her great loss. As he had died younger than expected he had left hardly any savings and did not have life insurance. Even his car had been underinsured. The woman had sadly learned all this after his death as they had never discussed even the possibility of his no longer being there to help support her. Now she was left trying to pick up the pieces and trying to save what she could to prevent becoming homeless.

After several weeks of volunteer visits, the home repairs completed by a caring contractor, a new refrigerator, much needed car maintenance, payment of her overdue utilities, and much appreciated gas gift cards, this woman would be ready and able to support herself in the future thanks to her new job and all of us working together to provide a hand up out of poverty.

Thank you for your donations that allow us to provide life-changing poverty relief that brings happy tears of relief, relief from the fear, hunger, and stress of poverty. Thank you and God Bless you.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal