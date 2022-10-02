Time is Now: Single mom struggling to care for premature baby daughter

I am a single mother of a beautiful baby girl. She was born three months ago and was six weeks premature. She finally came home from the newborn intensive care unit just last month. It has been an exhausting and emotional roller coaster over these past months as there were days I did not think she would make it. My daughter still requires around the clock monitoring and care, so I have not been able to return to work. I had everything planned as I thought I would be able to work right up to my due date. I had been trying to save as much as I could but the extra expenses of a baby, and even more expenses for a baby with special needs, have caused me to fall behind in several of my bills. My rent is two months overdue, and my utilities are on the verge of disconnection. I am struggling to put gas in my car for the many trips we must make to Milwaukee for her medical care. I do not receive any support from her father as he left town as soon as he found out I was pregnant. I admit I have made some mistakes in my life but I have always had a job and been a hard worker. I will never regret having this beautiful little girl. She is the only bright light in a sometimes dark world.

Dear Readers,

Every child is a gift from God and as such deserves loving care and basic needs. This young woman was a devoted and loving mother. She had taken on the very difficult job of caring for a premature special needs baby and was doing everything she could to provide her baby with those needs. This devotion required not only her undivided attention and around the clock care, but also some financial assistance.

With the loss of her job, she had a much smaller income. With the additional expenses that were required for the care of her premature child she was unable to keep up. Her costs for gas and repairs for her car to ensure safe transportation to Milwaukee several times a week were more than she had budgeted for. Medical supplies and other things she had not budgeted for took the funds needed for her rent.

I called the woman and was surprised when she answered on the first ring. She said she had been waiting for my call. I introduced myself and she politely thanked me for calling so soon. She stated she had just gotten home from the doctor and she was excited that the doctor had reported an improvement in her daughter. She was happy and positive as she shared this good news with me. We talked about her daughter and the extensive care she required. It would be several months before this woman could return to work but we both agreed she was doing the most important job at this time, caring for her baby.

We went through her budget and reviewed her extra expenses. All were necessary and nothing was extravagant. She was living as frugally as possible without enduring hunger or doing without basic needs. The woman told me her mother, the baby’s grandmother, would be moving to the area in two months and would be helping to care for the baby. The mother said she already had plans to return to her job when this happened. This would help her budget greatly while her daughter continued to gain strength.

To help this young mother and her baby get through this difficult time we would pay three months rent, her overdue utilities and provide gift cards for food, toiletries, baby supplies and gas. The woman burst into tears when I told her the poverty relief we would be able to provide thanks to “You.” She said, “This will help so much. I can now focus on taking care of my daughter, not on how I am going to keep a roof over our heads.”

Thanks to your support this beautiful little gift from God will be sheltered and safe from the pains of poverty as she gains strength and her health.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making our good works possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization.

