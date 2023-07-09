For many years we have worked with a property manager at a low-income housing complex. She has been instrumental in helping several of our elderly and disabled clients achieve affordable housing. We know she has suffered some health scares in the past, but she has continued to work through all of them as her work is her passion. She loves what she does and loves helping people transition to their new lives in low-income housing. She often brings clients to our attention that need new beds, dental care or utility assistance. We have also provided food and school supplies for one of the complexes she worked with that provides housing to working poor families and single mothers with children.

Last month we received a letter from one of the people we helped thanks to her intervention. We were disheartened to hear that this wonderful property manager has had a recurrence of her cancer, but this time is too sick to go back to the job she loves. This person was worried about her and wondered if we could check in to see if she needed anything. The letter writer added, “When I moved here, she helped me unpack because I didn’t have anyone to help me. And she contacted you to make sure I had a bed when she noticed I did not have one. I think she has helped everyone in my building at one time or another. Since I am disabled, there is not much I can do to help her other than write this letter to you asking you to check in on her.”

When I received this touching letter, I immediately called this wonderful property manager to see how she was doing. It was a good thing I had as I knew she would never ask for help for herself. The woman who answered the phone was not the usual vibrant energetic person I spoke with several times a year. This person that answered the phone sounded weak and hoarse as she asked, “Is that you, Sal?”

We spoke for some time, and she shared with me the current state of her health. We had talked about her health in the past, but she had always brushed aside any concerns I had. This time seemed different due to the grueling treatment plan she was undergoing. It was a necessity for her to beat her cancer diagnosis and she was determined to get through it. The difference this time was she was unable to work through it.

I finally asked her if she needed any help and as expected she immediately declined. When I pursued, she finally shared with me some of the bills she was struggling to pay. Her car payment was two months behind. She was struggling to afford gas for her medical care that required her to go to a larger hospital in the city. I asked the woman why she had not called. Her reply was, “I don’t want to take away from other people in need.” This selfless woman had me close to tears.

Thanks to our assistance, one of my favorite property managers — and the woman I like to call a friend in Christ — is on her road to recovery without the additional stress of poverty. She does not have to worry about her car being repossessed or being able to afford her trips to medical care. We paid her overdue car payments and paid two months ahead to allow her time to finish her treatments and recover fully. We also provided gift cards for gas and other necessities to help her through the few difficult months until she could return to the job she loves.

We will soon provide the breakdown for the Carolyn J. Gable $25,000 Matching Grant and all your matching donations, showing where every dollar was spent on providing poverty relief. Thank you and God Bless you for making our good works possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization.

