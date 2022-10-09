Time is Now: September was filled with bringing hope to ill, homeless & struggling people

We began September by helping a woman who was providing hospice care for her daughter. It was one of those difficult situations where there were no words that would ease the pain of what she was enduring. She was going through every parent’s worst nightmare.

What we did together was ease the nightmare of impending homelessness and poverty. This woman had to take a leave of absence from her job in order to spend the last moments with her daughter. Our hearts were filled with compassion and relief that we were able to help with her food, lot rent for her mobile home and utilities.

The following day an elderly woman who still needed to work to make ends meet requested help with a car repair. This woman had already endured the loss of both her husband and her son last winter. I did not want her to endure the loss of anything else as she struggled to pay her bills.

We then received a request from a social worker for beds for four disabled senior citizens. For varying reasons, they did not have proper beds and would never be able to afford them on their own. We provided this much needed comfort and rest.

Several days later we found ourselves providing a security deposit, rent and grocery gift cards for a single mother with three children. We had helped this family move from living in her car and sleeping on friends’ couches, to having safe, stable housing. Other assistance was provided with clothing, shoes, household necessities and finding a great job.

In the middle of September, we helped a wonderful woman who rescues dogs in need. She was unable to pay her utilities after an unexpected car repair. We provided both her utilities and another much-needed car repair. She cried tears of gratitude for our assistance that allowed her to continue her good works.

A working poor family with four children was referred to us by another organization. The father had been injured, which lowered his income until he successfully healed and returned to work. We provided the needed security deposit and first months rent that would help keep this family out of homelessness. Again, food and other daily necessities were provided.

We received requests for three wheelchairs this month for individuals who are paralyzed and disabled. One was given by a gracious donor who provided a nearly new electric wheelchair. The other two were purchased to meet the specifications of the people in need. After seeing the importance of a proper wheelchair many years ago we continue this invaluable program.

Rent and utilities were provided for a single mother with a handicapped child. His around-the-clock care does not allow the woman to have a job outside the home. We found an opportunity from a great employer to be able to work from home on a computer they provided. Thanks to your donations we were also able to provide food and toiletries. All were gratefully received by this struggling mother.

A neighbor had good reason to be worried about a young woman who lived in her building. She took the time to notice the signs of poverty and brought the woman to our attention. After our own investigation into the situation, we found the neighbors observations were correct. The young woman and her child were suffering but that is now in the past, thanks to all of us working together to alleviate the pains of poverty in our communities.

Last July a man who ran his own business fell ill unexpectedly. He ended up spending the past two months in and out of the hospital as they worked to heal him from an illness that left him unable to walk or stand. As he went through rehabilitation, he contacted us in distress over his inability to pay his bills. He worried that by the time he was able to return to his business he would have nothing left to return to. We spent time going over his budget and put together a plan that would help him get on his feet financially while he did the physical work to walk again. Thanks to The Time is Now to Help and all of “You” he will be going back to work soon without the additional pains of poverty.

In addition to these fellow creations helped over the past month, we also repaired four cars and provided food, toiletries, household necessities, clothing, and gas for many people.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making our good works possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

