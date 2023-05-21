Dear W.C.,

Where do I begin this letter? I have been homeless for the past two weeks with my 9-year-old daughter. It has been a horrible experience and I am ashamed to admit this to anyone. I am desperate for help as our rent was raised and we were evicted when I could not make my higher rent payments. I tried to find a new rental but there were none available in our price range. The homeless shelter is full, and I do not have any family or friends we can move in with. I just got a new job that will help us pay our bills going forward but I am unable to come up with a security deposit and the first month’s rent. All our belongings are in a storage unit and the trunk of my car. It is embarrassing for my daughter to have to get ready for school in a public restroom and scary for both of us to sleep in my car at night. Please consider our request for assistance as I do not think I can get us out of this situation without help.

Dear Readers,

Homelessness seems to be an epidemic right now. We are in the process of helping several people at this time that are caught in the middle of eviction and finding a new rental they can afford. Living in a motel is extremely expensive and makes it impossible to save up for the necessary security deposit. It becomes an endless cycle of falling further and further behind.

I contacted this mother as soon as I received the letter as a homeless woman and child is always considered a high-risk situation in our assessment. The stress was evident in her voice and was shared with her daughter as they both were highly distressed over their living conditions. We would work together to remove that stress and the dangers of living in a car that are even greater for a single woman and child. I had contacted a motel before we even began our conversation to have temporary shelter in place for the mother and child. I immediately reassured the mother and child that we would help them find a way out of their current homelessness. They both cried tears of relief when they heard these words of encouragement.

We went over the mother’s current job and budget, which included some expenses we could help with that would lower her budgetary needs. These included a dentist bill she was making payments on and payments for a car repair. We also would help with an outstanding utility bill that would prevent her from being able to open a new account once she found an affordable rental.

We discussed the events that led up to their current homelessness and how she had felt helpless to prevent them. Her prior landlord had sold the property and the new landlord had raised her rent substantially when her lease came up for renewal. It was a large increase that did not fit in their budget. The mother had found a new job with a pay increase, but it was too late by then as the new landlord had already started the eviction process and they were not interested in her excuses for falling behind.

I was impressed that even during the eviction process and moving her few belongings to a storage unit, neither she nor her daughter missed a day of work or school. The daughter was an excellent student but desperately did not want anyone to know about their current state of homelessness.

We worked with this mother and daughter for a month before a rental became available. In that time, they were safely sheltered in a motel that allowed them to sleep safely, shower and make meals in the kitchenette. This was a much healthier situation than living in a car, eating fast food and using public restrooms.

Together we have lifted the stress and fear of poverty from this mother and child as we have been with them every step of the way to their new rental. On move-in day, they found new beds in place and were happy to receive gift cards that allowed them to purchase new bedding, clothing for the mother and daughter, and food. With our help in adjusting their budget, removing the excess bills that were making it impossible to afford any rentals, this mother and child will be able to live safely in their new rental and be able to afford food and other expenses. We have lifted them out of the despair of homelessness, and they have felt the love of our mission around them as they begin anew, thanks to all of “You.”

Thank you for your donations that allow us to provide life-changing poverty relief that brings happy tears of relief, relief from the fear, hunger, and stress of poverty. Thank you and God Bless you.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org.

A Very Special Thank You: The Clarence W. and Marilyn Schawk Donor Fund, Jeffrey Martin, Paper Dolls, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, Martin Group, John Stensland and family, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Paper Dolls, Jon and Patricia Meagher Clare, Richard and Julie Thomas, Rita O’Brien, Shari and James Loback, George and Lauretta Clettenberg, Phillip and Deborah Tichy, Kathleen Gallagher, John and Rita Race, Schrab and Deborah Irani, LuAnn Himebauch, Beth Pizzo, Marianne Bretz, Beth and Jody Rendall, J.N. Hackman, Leslie Marcello, Mary Ann Kmiec, Daniel and Ruth Haak, Jeffrey and Helen Harold, Denise Hubbard, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000.

Memorials: Peggy Cardiff in memory of Dot Cardiff and Lisa Haydam.

Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Brian, Mike, Sylvia, Megan, Kayla, Maria C., Deda Lee, Betty, Scott, Annie, Marilyn, Brandon, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl, Bryan E., and Ellie.

