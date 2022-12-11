Time Is Now: Recalling all those saved from poverty this Thanksgiving

As we enter the holiday season, and especially a time of Thanksgiving, we wanted to reflect on what we are thankful for this year. The first and foremost being all of you who support our charitable efforts. Without your support we would not be able to provide poverty relief to approximately 700 people each year.

One of the most recent things I am thankful for is finally being able to help a homeless woman move from a motel into her own apartment this week. For two months she lived in her car in the Walmart parking lot until she was brought to our attention. For the past few months, we have provided a motel room to keep her safe and sheltered while tirelessly searching for an affordable apartment. Thanks to answered prayers she found an apartment last week. This week we will also be providing additional assistance with a new bed and other household necessities. We cannot thank you enough for making this assistance possible.

During a recent phone call to a local business, I was surprised when the woman who answered the phone said she had been helped by our charity over 10 years ago. To hear how good she is doing now, and how grateful she was for our assistance that saved her family back then, filled my heart with gratitude for all of you who have been our longtime donors. Your donations over 10 years ago are still affecting lives today.

I am also thankful for the young mother with four children, three of whom are handicapped and require around the clock care, that was provided with assistance this year. She struggled to provide basic necessities for her children on her extremely limited budget. Thanks to your generosity we were able to provide special chairs, car seats and other special supplies for her handicapped children, along with gift cards for clothing and food. We also helped make adaptations to her home to allow for the children’s larger equipment as they grow. None of these things that make her life and the lives of her children infinitely easier would have been possible without you.

Last week we provided a donated car to a family struggling due to unreliable transportation. The wife is disabled and unable to work. The husband is working full-time but was struggling to get to work daily with an older unreliable car. They also have three children living at home. Having an unreliable car was making an already stressful situation even more worrying. Now the husband no longer worries if his car will start in the morning or if it will get him home safe. The wife does not have to worry if she will make it to her many medical appointments. When I delivered the car to them, they were so overwhelmed with gratitude they could hardly stand as they cried tears of relief. This well cared for car has found a loving home and will be appreciated for a very long time.

Several times this year we have helped people struggling due to unexpected medical emergencies. Just this past week we provided three months rent for a single mother recovering from emergency surgery that has left her with a long recovery ahead. Thanks to our rental assistance we have removed the stress and worry of becoming homeless while she recovers. We also provided gift cards for food, toiletries, and other daily necessities.

It is not said often enough but thank you to our amazing volunteers. We could never do this on our own. At a moments notice they are ready to drop off food, gift cards, rent checks, do home checks, and assist with any office tasks that are needed. We have had a waiting list for volunteer opportunities for years as most of our volunteers continue to love to help. We love their help, too, and are so grateful for their assistance.

We continue to work year-round providing our assistance. As has been our policy since we were founded over 30 years ago, 100% of your donations are used to provide food, shelter, utility assistance, gas, car repairs, dental care, wheelchairs, handicapped assistance, clothing, toiletries and so much more. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making all our good works possible. Have a very Happy Thanksgiving!

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

