Time Is Now: Plunged into poverty by tragedy, single mom receives relief

Dear W.C.,

My sister’s husband passed away unexpectedly six months ago. He had his own business and did not have any life insurance. He left my sister with a lot of expenses she’s been trying to keep up with. She had to sell their home and she had just enough money from that to pay off the mortgage and a few other debts. They have three children all in their teens. I let them live with me for a while, but my landlord told me they had to leave because there are only two bedrooms and I have two children also. I am not able to help her out financially. My sister works full-time. She was able to pay for the security deposit at an apartment she found but saving up for that caused her to fall behind in her car payment. I know she is struggling with her food expense. She just can’t seem to get back on her feet no matter how hard she tries. I heard about The Time is Now to Help and was hoping and praying you would be able to help.

Dear Readers,

Sometimes life gives us the unexpected and unplanned for. Not only do these unexpected changes cause stress and heartbreak, but they also can bring financial distress. When your income comes to an abrupt halt, you must make some major life changes.

I was relieved the woman had already sold her home and was able to find an available rental. She had already done some of the things I would have advised her to do. I called the sister who had written to us on the woman’s behalf to find out contact information and other details. We spoke for some time as she shared with me everything she could. Her brother-in-law had died due to COVID, even though he was only 51 years old. The woman told me some of what her sister and children had gone through due to his unexpected death. His loss was felt deeply as they struggled with their grief.

We planned to meet the following day at the sister’s apartment. The woman said she knew her sister would try to make light of her situation as she was never one to ask for help. The woman said, “Even when my sister sold her house and had nowhere to go, she never asked me if they could move in. When she did not have enough food, she never asked me for any. When I offered, she accepted the help. That is just how she is.”

Keeping what the sister said in mind I met the sisters at the apartment the following afternoon. All the children were in school when we met so it was easier to speak freely. The woman cried as she shared with me what they had endured during the terrible time of her husband’s illness and the devastation she and the children had felt. Then I listened as she shared how she had spent the past six months trying to be strong and doing everything she could to keep her children safe and fed.

We went over the woman’s budget, and I could see the expenses that had caused her to fall behind. As so many have been doing lately, she had been cutting back in food and toiletries for herself. The woman was already too thin, so I provided gift cards for food and other daily necessities to help them get through this difficult time. We also would help with one month’s rent, two car payments and gift cards for gas for work and winter clothing for the children.

The two sisters both began to cry as I shared how we would be able to help. They hugged each other and rocked back and forth. It had been a long time since the sister had felt any relief from the constant stress of poverty.

Before leaving I looked at the woman’s apartment, which had been sparingly furnished with some of the belongings she had not sold from her house. I checked her car on my way out and after seeing it was overdue for service, I made arrangements for the service to be done so it would continue to provide safe travel to and from work.

With our assistance this woman and her children would be able to move into the next chapter of their lives without falling into further poverty. Our poverty relief has lifted them up when their despair was great.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making our good works possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference.

Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org.

A Very Special Thank You: John and Valerie Lincoln, Jeff Martin, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, Martin Group, John Stensland and family, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Paper Dolls, Linda West, Michael and Deborah Halverson, Albert and Ellen Burnell, John and Mary Beer, Carol Hinners, Duane and June DeYoung, Church of Jesus Christ LDS, James Dyer, Peter Popik, Patricia Erickson, Rita’s My Salon, James Shannon, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000.

Memorials: Mike and Christine Gunderson in memory of Lois Harry.

Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Brian, Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl, and Ellie.