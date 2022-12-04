Time Is Now: Once helped herself, a good friend asks to save a waitress

Dear W.C.,

You helped me over five years ago when my child was very ill. Your help saved us during the worst time of my life. Thanks to The Time is Now to Help I was able to stay home and care for my daughter until she was fully recovered from a life-threatening illness. Now my best friend is in desperate need of help. She fell over two months ago and fractured her shoulder. She was unable to work for over a month because she could not carry trays at work. Against doctors’ orders she tried to go back to her job as a waitress before it was fully healed but found the pain too much to tolerate. When the doctor did another X-ray he found her shoulder had been reinjured due to going back to work. She is presently looking for a new job that does not involve any heavy lifting, but the problem is she is already so far behind in her rent and her car payment she is about to lose everything. She has two teenage girls she is raising herself so she is determined to get back to work as soon as possible so she can support them. Her car is about to be repossessed and if that happens, she will be in even worse shape. I help them out with food when I can, but I am not in any position financially to help in any other way. Can you please help her out of this bad situation?

Dear Readers,

My father always told me all he needed in life was one good friend. It sounded like this woman had found her one good friend that was there for her in her time of struggle. She knew from her past experience the life changing help our charity could bring when injury, illness, disability or other unexpected event causes the pains of poverty.

I called the woman who had written the letter seeking our help for her friend. We caught up on all the things that had happened in her life since our assistance over five years ago. Her once desperately ill daughter was now an active and healthy preteen. She shed tears of gratitude over being able to stay home with her daughter five years ago while nursing her back to health thanks to our assistance with food, rent and utility assistance. It was gratifying to hear how she was now employed and able to support herself and her daughter.

Now our attention turned to her friend who was struggling to put food on the table, pay her rent and make her car payments due to the terrible fall. We decided to add her friend to our phone call so she could provide all the details and answer any of my questions. The friend answered our call, and the woman introduced me to her. The woman did not have to do too much explaining about our charity and how we help since she had shared our mission with her many times in the past. She seemed truly grateful to find someone who could help.

I went over what the woman had shared with me already and she filled in some of the missing information. She told me in more detail about her financial and physical situation. Since they were such close friends, they did not mind speaking in front of each other about such personal matters.

The friend began to cry as she said, “I have been so worried about what will happen to my daughters and me. It is all I think about. I cannot sleep or eat.” I assured her we would help ease that stress and stop the progression of their cycle of poverty. I knew if we did not step in to help the next steps would be losing her transportation and then losing their apartment.

After a thorough review of her budget and discussing her job prospects, we came up with a plan. The friend had two jobs she had interviewed for, and we discussed which one held the most promise for her future. She knew with the added injury to her shoulder her days as a waitress were over. I explained how she would be able to support her daughter and herself in her new budget. With our assistance with three months rent, two car payments and gift cards for food and gas they would be out of debt and able to start fresh with her first paycheck.

This time both women burst into tears as the woman who wrote the letter asking for our assistance for her friend said, “I told you The Time is Now to Help could save you.” Thank you for allowing us to “save” over 700 good people each year from the depths of poverty. We could never do all we do on our own.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making this assistance and all our good works possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference.

