Dear W.C.,

I am a single mother with two children. My ex-husband has disappeared and not paid his child support for over nine months. My sons are 9 and 13 and both in need of shoes and clothing. My 9-year-old son has special needs and requires medical care at Children’s Hospital on a regular basis. My car needed repairs so we could get to the hospital several times a month, so I put them on a credit card. That alone threw off my budget, and now my 13-year-old son is in need of a dental visit that I know I cannot afford. I will have to put this on a payment plan because he is in so much pain. I have missed a lot of days at work due to all of us having gone through RSV and the flu this year. It has been a real struggle and I worry constantly about my sons and how I will ever catch up. There seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel.

Dear Readers,

Living with the constant stress of choosing between food and rent vs. car repairs and dental care is hard on single mothers, especially when they have lost the support of the other parent. Trying to balance a budget that was made to include the income from child support, along with the additional payments on credit cards and loans would be difficult. We would have to find a way to get this mothers budget back on track.

I called the mother, and I could tell she was in the middle of something with her children as they were talking close by. I asked if she wanted to speak another time, but she seemed to panic and told me she could no longer live with the constant financial stress she was under. She excused herself from the room with her children and moved to where she could speak in private.

After a brief introduction and review of her letter we got to work immediately on her situation. The woman told me how her ex-husband had moved out of state and been unable to track down. She said he most likely was working somewhere for cash just to get out of paying his child support. He had never been a good father nor provided care for his sons in any way. The mother told me how sad her older son had been when he had tried calling his dad several times to come to his sport or school event and he had never shown up. I could not imagine being that kind of father that caused such pain for his children, both the pains of poverty and neglect.

I could tell she was a strong woman but when it came to her son’s she was easily brought to tears. This was most evident when she shared with me her younger sons’ special needs and frequent trips for medical care. She shared with me his condition that is both life altering and needs regular medical monitoring.

After reviewing the mother’s budget, I found she could get by each month if she was able to pay off her debt. That debt was caused by the credit card charge for her car repair and the initial dental visit she had already completed with her son. Her son needed additional dental work that we would help her with in the near future to prevent an additional strain on their budget.

In order to make it possible for this hard-working single mother to pay off this debt we would pay three months rent, both her gas and electric utilities, provide an additional necessary car repair, and provide gift cards for food, clothing, shoes, and gas to help with her twice monthly trips to Milwaukee.

The strong mother who rarely cried was now crying for the second time in our conversation. She struggled to speak as she sobbed tears of relief. I waited until she composed herself, but she still found it difficult to speak. She whispered her thanks and gratitude for all we were doing to help them get through this difficult time.

The following week the thoughtful mother called to thank us again as she said she felt she had not thanked us properly. She also offered to volunteer and pay it forward someday. This time she also had her sons thank us for helping their mom. I was happy knowing this mother was teaching her son’s the gift of gratitude and hoped that one day they too may want to pay it forward to someone in need.

We are presently putting all donations towards matching our new matching grant opportunity, The Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant. This grant will allow us to continue our poverty relief efforts through the harsh cold winter. Thank you and the Family Foundation for your continued support of our good works!

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org.

A Very Special Thank You: The Give a Hand Up Matching Grant Donors, Mr. and Mrs. Aaron Bartz, Bonnie Glennon, William H. and Lois J. McEssy Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, Martin Group, John Stensland and family, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Jim and Lynette Heimann, Paper Dolls, United Way of Walworth County, Mark and Sandra Schmitt, Donald Schwab, A.G. Cox Charity Trust, Susan Toll, John and Peggy Teuting, Landon Petrie, Jr. and Mary Schwab, Joan Thompson, Anderson Moran Construction, Timothy Kumbler, Kathryn Drexler, N. and R. Crabtree, Michael and Mary Alice Deutsch, Gregory and Jean Dexter, Helen Hansen Evans, James and Shari Loback, Mary Dunbar, Lou Jane Koldeway, Anna Kiel, George and Lauretta Clettenberg, Robert and Vienna Pasche, Dolores Rich, John and Rita Race, Steven and Gabrielle Thomas, James and Lee Ann Philbert, Jack Mallory, Beverly Mather, Annette Kempken, Mary Anne Matula, Bruce and Terry Bailey, Robert and Patricia Davis, Barbara Spiegelhoff, Lorna Klein, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000.

Memorials: Thelen Total Construction in memory of Marilyn Kroupa.

Honoraries: Charles and Barbara Obligato in honor of Sue Gerber’s Birthday.

Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Brian, Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Megan, Kayla, Maria C., Deda Lee, Betty, Scott, Annie, Marilyn, Brandon, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl, and Ellie.