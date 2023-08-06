Dear W.C.,

My disabled son and I have lost our rental after the home we were living in was sold. We had lived in the guest cottage for the past five years and I did not know the main house was for sale. After all that time renting, I was notified by a letter from the owner’s attorney that I had to vacate before the end of the month. I thought it was strange that they did not want to do another lease when it came up for renewal two months ago, but they assured me there was nothing to worry about. I should have trusted my instincts as I did not feel right about that. Now my son and I are sleeping on my mother’s couch in a one-bedroom, low-income senior housing complex that will not allow us to stay much longer. I do not want to endanger my mother’s housing by staying here. I tried to get another apartment we could afford but it is impossible for me to save up for a security deposit. I had to put all our belongings in a storage facility and had to leave our heavier furniture behind because I could not afford to hire movers and could only move what we could carry. My son is 23 and autistic. He is not able to hold down a job. I work full-time but do not earn enough to get us out of this situation.

Dear Readers,

When I hear someone is already homeless, I know it will be more difficult to change, but not impossible thanks to you. Not wanting to risk the mother’s low-income housing I got right to work on finding solutions for this woman and her disabled son.

I called the number provided in the letter and set up a time to visit. The woman was anxious about her mother getting in trouble due to their living in her apartment and worried her son would have what she called an episode, where he becomes overwhelmed by changes in his environment and becomes emotional. Due to the stress of moving, not getting enough rest sleeping on the couch and not being in his familiar surroundings, they had all been struggling to keep him calm and balanced.

I asked the woman if my visit would disrupt her son and she said it could, but she could plan on his daily walk with her mother at the time I would arrive. I gathered what I would need for my visit and arrived right on time.

I saw a young man and an elderly woman walking slowly down the sidewalk as I pulled into the parking lot and after calling to confirm with the woman that they were indeed out for their walk I met her at the door.

She had her paperwork ready for me to go over so we got right to work. We reviewed everything and I then had an idea of what they could afford monthly. They would be able to afford an apartment going forward but I could see the security deposit would be impossible to save for. Every penny was accounted for each month.

I sent out inquiries to some landlords and finally came across an unusual rental that would possibly work. It was a small guest house set far back on the owner’s property. It was older and could use some updates, but the woman did not mind. She was more concerned with the surroundings, the peace and quiet, and not having to worry about being in an apartment when her son became upset.

The landlord agreed to waive part of the security deposit when the woman offered to do the clean up of the rental herself and even offered to do the painting the landlord was planning on doing. This would allow them to move in almost immediately. This time the woman asked to have a lease and the landlord agreed. When I ended the call the woman burst into tears of relief as she shared how afraid she had been to be homeless with her son or her mother being evicted due to their stay.

With our help providing the first month’s rent, a partial security deposit, two new beds, and providing some good used furniture to replace what they had been unable to move, they would be relieved of the stress of homelessness and uncertainty in their lives.

The following week the woman called to tell me how much better her son was doing since they moved in. He was very happy in the rental and much calmer in his own surroundings. He had not had one episode since they were settled in.

Thank you and God Bless you for allowing us to provide life changing help to not only this mother and son, but to so many people throughout our communities.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief.

