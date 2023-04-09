Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant = $80,000 in Poverty Relief

This week we completed the distribution of the Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant. This matching grant was instrumental in removing the pains of poverty for many senior citizens, the handicapped, single mothers, children, veterans and working poor families. Together with the Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant we provided the following assistance:

RENT/SHELTER = $34,439.51

Thanks to the Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant and all of “You”, we provided shelter for 48 people since the end of January. Many people were provided with rent payments, mortgage payments, emergency shelter at motels, and security deposits. This area of assistance was by far our largest as so many are struggling to pay high rents after so many other expenses have increased this past year. Homelessness should not be a way of life for our senior citizens or children living in our communities. Your donations, matched by the Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant, have been put to good use in changing lives from hopeless to hopeful.

UTILITIES = $5,100 = Electric: $2,300, Gas: $2,100, Water: $700

Thanks to the Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant, and your matching donations we paid overdue utility bills for two working poor families, a single mother with children and an extended family that included a grandmother, daughter and three children. These parents and their children would have surely endured utility disconnection in the coming days. Due to injuries and illness utility bill payments were impossible to keep up with. Thanks to the Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant donation and your matching donations we were able to remove the stress of pending utility disconnections in our communities.

FOOD = $5,107.22

Thanks to your donations, matched by the Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant, food has been provided for many suffering due to food insecurity. The effects of inflation and high food prices have affected everyone’s budget, but it is felt the most by our fellow creations living on fixed incomes and living paycheck to paycheck. When you are unable to get to one of our wonderful food pantries due to lack of transportation or scheduling conflicts, receiving gift cards for a local grocery store can be a life saver. The pains of hunger have been alleviated thanks to the Family Foundation donors and all of you.

TRANSPORTATION = $16,097.83

We have found reliable transportation is one of the best ways to prevent job loss and subsequent homelessness. Thanks to the Family Foundation and your matching donations we were able to provide car payments, car parts, new tires for a family car and a wheelchair accessible vehicle for a family, a car repair for a senior citizen and helped purchase a vehicle for a hardworking young man. We also provided gift cards for much needed gas for transportation to jobs and medical care.

BEDS = $8,483.00

Thanks to all of “You” and the Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant 13 new beds were purchased. Six poverty stricken handicapped and senior citizen residents were referred to us by a social worker. They all were in desperate need of beds as most were sleeping in recliners or on very old mattresses. A previously homeless single mother with four children was provided with new beds once she was in stable housing. The gift of restful sleep is especially gratifying to give to children, the elderly and the handicapped.

HOUSEHOLD NECESSITIES = $2,070.04

Your donations, matched by the Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant, provided sheets, blankets, towels, cleaning supplies, and many other household necessities for the elderly and handicapped individuals that were provided new beds. They also were provided to a single father with three children. A family raising a son with a life-threatening illness and profound disabilities was overjoyed to receive new bedding and pillows to provide him additional comfort. Many people struggling due to the high cost of cleaning supplies and other household items were grateful to receive gift cards that allowed them to purchase these much-needed necessities. Thank you for your generosity that provided this assistance.

TOILETRIES = $1,518.00

The Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant provided soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, baby wipes, diapers, feminine hygiene, and many other products to those suffering without these needed personal care items. Most of us would be uncomfortable going without these items for a few days, much less weeks on end. Poor hygiene brings on many more issues including cavities, skin conditions, low self-esteem, babies living with painful rashes, and even job loss.

HANDICAPPED ASSISTANCE: $1,696.25

Two lift chairs were purchased for disabled senior citizens. They were referred to us by social workers who were concerned about their wellbeing. They both live below the poverty line and would never have been able to afford these lift chairs without our assistance. These chairs greatly increase their independence as they are now able to get in and out of a chair safely and unassisted, and no longer suffering great pain. We also provided medical supplies for a handicapped boy that is living with a severe terminal illness. Our hearts were broken to hear this boy will live a shortened life span, so we wanted to make sure he was made as comfortable as possible in that time. We knew both your hearts and the Family Foundation grant providers would want to be there to provide that comfort.

HOME REPAIRS: $5,488.15

The final area we used the Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant, was to provide home repairs for three senior citizens. A senior man was living without water after his well pump failed. After several weeks of struggling, he learned about The Time is Now to Help and mailed us his letter. Within a few days we had his well pump replaced, and he was finally able to have running water again. An elderly woman was living without a kitchen sink and toilet for months. Her daughter contacted us, and we immediately sent over a volunteer and a caring plumber. After months of hauling buckets of water just so she could wash dishes and flush the toilet, we have repaired her plumbing issues and repaired a floor that was dangerously damaged due to the years of a plumbing leak she never could afford to fix. Another senior woman helped had lost her power during the terrible ice storm. After barely keeping warm and volunteers dropping off firewood for her wood stove, a wonderful electrician was able to get her electric service restored.

GRAND TOTAL: $80,000.00

We thank the Family Foundation and all of you who participated in the Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant for your donations that were used 100% in providing this poverty relief. Your support has been life changing, life saving for so many in our communities. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization.

