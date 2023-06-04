Dear W.C.,

I am presently living in a motel. Every penny I earn is going towards preventing me and my 13-year-old daughter from becoming homeless. At this moment, I only have $19 in my wallet and that has to carry us another four days. How can we both eat and have money for gas to get to work with only $19? The cost of the motel room is making it impossible for me to save up a security deposit and first month’s rent. I lost our last rental when the coach house we had lived in for the past five years was sold and the new owners did not want a renter. We were going month to month on our lease so there was nothing I could do. I never thought it would be this hard to find another rental as I had been looking for something for the past several months when my landlords house was listed for sale. Could you please help us with the immediate need for food and gas? I would be extremely grateful for any help you could provide.

Dear Readers,

While motels are a safe alternative while looking for a new rental, they are not very cost effective. Most people who move into a motel find it very difficult to move out due to the inability to save for a security deposit and first months rent while paying daily or weekly motel room rates.

As there was an immediate need for food and gas, I called the woman after reading her letter. Most letters are answered in the order received unless there is what we feel is an immediate need for a variety of things such as food or homelessness.

My phone call found the woman and her daughter at a local fast-food restaurant. With the few remaining dollars, she had they were eating from the cheapest menu items she could find. We spoke while they sat in her car in the parking lot. I told her to wait there as I would be sending over a volunteer with gift cards for food and gas as soon as we were done with our phone conversation.

We spoke for nearly an hour as both the mother and daughter answered my questions together. The daughter was very distressed about living in the motel and the loss of some of her treasured belongings as they did not have the money for a storage unit. Only the things they could fit in their car were taken. She shared her deep embarrassment over being dropped off by the motel by the school bus but then stated she was grateful that at least they were not living in their car like a few of her friends at school. I told her to have those friends tell their parents to contact me to see if we could help.

I asked many questions about their financial state and about the status of the girl’s father. The daughter stated she had not seen her father in years and did not care to as he had been abusive. He had stopped paying his child support years prior. The daughter said, “It is just my mom and me. We take care of each other.” I could tell they had a special bond formed from years of relying on each other.

After a thorough review of the mother’s finances, I came up with an amount that would be reasonable for rent in the future. They did not have any extraordinary expenses and the mother had done a great job living within their means before the loss of her rental. I discussed the possibility of the woman asking for a raise from her employer as from what I could tell she had been a hardworking reliable employee for quite some time without a raise. She agreed to ask for a raise right away. This would help their future budget as well.

With all the information I needed I texted several landlords we have worked with in the past. One of those landlords had a rental available in three weeks. He sent some photos and the address. When I shared these with the woman and her daughter, they both were overjoyed. The location was good for the mother’s job and close to the daughter’s school. With our help providing a security deposit and the first two months’ rent, the mother could start saving for the new budget we had set up to make her financially stable going forward. For the immediate future we would pay for the motel until they moved into the new rental, provide gift cards for food and gas, and provide new beds and some used furniture when they moved into their new apartment.

We all said a tearful goodbye just as our volunteer arrived to drop off the desperately needed gift cards. As I was still on the phone I listened as the mother asked, “Can I hug you?” Our volunteer was happy to share not only poverty relief but also a hug of gratitude and stress relief with this mother and daughter. When checking in with our volunteer later they told me how the daughter could not stop crying happy tears of relief as she hugged her mom.

Thank you for your donations that allow us to provide life-changing poverty relief that brings happy tears of relief, relief from the fear, hunger, and stress of poverty. We also would like to thank everyone who voted for The Time is Now to Help as your favorite local charity in the 2023 Lake Geneva Restaurant Week and Tito’s Handmade Vodka for your generosity to our local poverty relief efforts. Thank you and God Bless you.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org

A Very Special Thank You: The Clarence W. and Marilyn Schawk Donor Fund, Jeffrey Martin, Paper Dolls, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, Martin Group, John Stensland and family, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Roy and Donna Swedlund, John and Rita Race, Aileen Hodges, Doris Wiechmann, Dennis and Carol Gilhooley, James and Marilyn Anderson, Como Community Church, John and Marian McClellan, Michael and Kathe Beach, Charlotte West, Stephen and Lois McPartlin, Kelleher Family, LLC, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000.

Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Brian, Mike, Sylvia, Megan, Kayla, Maria C., Deda Lee, Betty, Scott, Annie, Marilyn, Brandon, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl, Bryan E., and Ellie.