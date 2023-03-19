This week we have successfully matched The Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant. Thank you to the Family Foundation for providing this generous matching grant opportunity. It has been a whirlwind of activity for all of us at The Time is Now to Help as we are using these funds to bring desperately needed poverty relief to so many suffering in our communities. We are so grateful for your donations that have been matched by the Family Foundation and are at this moment being used to provide food, shelter, utilities, transportation and so much more.

Over the past week we have continued our assistance to the elderly woman featured in last week’s column, bringing her and her handicapped adult son compassionate and life-changing repairs to make their home hospitable. We have also provided compassion through the purchase of six new beds for poverty stricken senior citizens and the disabled. They cried tears of relief to once again be able to rest comfortably after living without proper beds for far too long.

New tires were purchased for a wheelchair-accessible vehicle. This mother with two children in wheelchairs was grateful to be able to safely transport her handicapped little ones to their numerous medical appointments.

A husband who is caring for his wife that is going through extensive treatment for cancer reached out to us in desperation as they struggled financially. Cancer takes such a toll on people’s lives, including their ability to support themselves. This loving husband was torn as he was unable to go to work while his wife is so weak, she needs his help for meals and all personal care. He had to take a leave of absence from his employment to care for his wife full-time. We helped this husband and wife get through this difficult period of time by paying three months’ rent and providing gift cards for gas and food. This will allow them to focus on and stay hopeful for a full recovery without the loss of their home or suffering due to hunger.

No one likes when a check engine light appears on their dashboard, especially a single working mother. When that car is what keeps you employed and able to support your children, all on your own, you count on it to get you to all your destinations safely. For one single working mother who recently experienced the check engine light and then car failure last week we were happy we could be there to help. The repair was far more than she could ever afford while supporting two teenage children. Thanks to your donations that will be met by the Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant, she is already back to work without the stress of unsafe and unreliable transportation.

One of the saddest stories I have encountered this year to date is a very elderly gentleman who was evicted when his wife was moved to full nursing care. Once she moved out he could no longer afford his rent on his own. He had been his wife’s caregiver for several years but at his advanced age he should have been receiving some help himself. Instead, this elderly man found himself living in his car on a cold winter night when he was brought to our attention. We immediately moved this man into a motel room where he could be warm and safe. We worked with him to secure his own room in assisted living after he spent several weeks in the motel. Thanks to our guidance and ability to provide emergency shelter this elderly man is now safely in an assisted living facility, not by his beloved wife’s side, but at least he is safe, warm and fed with a room to call home.

In the next few weeks, we will share even more of the good works that the Family Foundation 2023 $40,000 Matching Grant, matched by your support, has done for so many senior citizens, single mothers with children, the handicapped, veterans and working poor families in our communities. Thank you and the Family Foundation for your continued support of our mission to remove the pains of poverty for our fellow creations!

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org.

