Time is Now: Helping a mother care for her quadriplegic son

Dear W.C.,

Two years ago, my 28-year-old nephew was in a terrible car accident that left him a quadriplegic. He was in the hospital and then in a care facility for a long time. They could no longer afford his care, so my sister brought him home to live with her. She has had to use all her savings to make modifications to her home and to buy the equipment he needed. She purchased a wheelchair accessible van so she could take him to medical appointments and to outings with family. My sister worked full-time but had to give up her job and become my nephew’s caregiver. It was a big adjustment both financially and mentally. The other day my sister mentioned to me that she is having a hard time financially. She told me the van she purchased has had a lot of costly repairs and then her A/C in her home broke right in the middle of the summer heat. I am not able to help them financially, but I do help with my nephew a few times a week to give her a break. She admitted her utilities were behind and she is struggling to keep up with her bills due to all the unexpected expenses. Could you contact my sister to see if she could use some assistance from The Time is Now to Help?

Dear Readers,

To say this family had gone through some big adjustments and changes over the past two years was an understatement. The accident had affected not only the 28-year-old nephew but also the rest of his family. I would call the man’s mother to see how we could help.

I called several times before I was able to speak to the woman. She was very busy with caring for her son as he needed assistance with most tasks that people without disabilities take for granted, such as personal hygiene, toileting, bathing, cooking, eating, getting in and out of bed, and much more. We spoke several times for shorter periods as his needs came before our finishing our phone conversations.

The mother was a wonderful woman. She was positive and warm and caring. She had given up her career willingly to care for her beloved son. We spoke about the accident and her son’s needs. We discussed the modifications she had done to her home and how she had used all her savings to make her home accessible for him. I asked about the wheelchair accessible van, the repairs that had been completed and what was still needed to keep it a safe vehicle for them both.

When I asked about their financial state, it was the first time I heard the woman seemed distressed. She admitted she could handle all matter of care for her son without feeling stressed, but the late bills piling up on her counter had her extremely upset. She began to cry as she told me how she had never had late bills in her life. She was very worried about her utilities becoming disconnected. She was struggling to pay her mortgage payment, even though it was very reasonable. The mother had been cutting back in food and other daily necessities for herself to try and make ends meet.

We went over their budget thoroughly and after discovering several other recent unexpected expenses, I could see why they were struggling now. The home repairs had been necessary, and she had been forced to put the A/C on a credit card due to the requirement of maintaining her son’s body temperature. Now those payments were more than she could afford. Our assistance would remove those extra expenses and put their budget back on track.

When I told the woman my plan, she cried tears of relief. We would provide two mortgage payments, payoff her utility bill and pay some into the future, provide gift cards for food and other necessities she had been living without, and make sure the van repairs were completed. This assistance would allow the mother to pay off the credit card debt and put them on safe footing again.

The mother said, “You have no idea what this means to us. It will save us.” I told her we together were happy we could help. We were not able to speak much longer as her son needed her assistance. We said our goodbyes and I said a prayer of gratitude for all of “You” who make our assistance possible.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

