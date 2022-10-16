Time is Now: Helping a homeless couple living out of their car find a new life

Dear W.C.,

My husband and I have been homeless for a month. We finally have found a place we can rent but the landlord is requiring an additional security deposit due to our past rental history. We have saved, skipped meals and sold everything we could to save up enough for first month’s rent and a security deposit. There is no way we can afford two security deposits. We are so tired of using gas station bathrooms to wash up and sleeping in a cold car. It has been especially hard on my husband as he has had surgery on his spine that has left him unable to do construction work any longer.

He is finally back at work but does not earn as much as he used to. I have a job and have been the main earner since his surgery, but we fell behind last summer when my husband was recovering from his surgery and then I got COVID. I work in an assisted living facility and could not return to work until I tested negative. That took over three weeks as it kept recurring and now I have what they call long COVID. I am a tough person, so I keep working through all the lingering symptoms. I am hopeful that once we are in a clean environment with less stress in our lives, we will both improve.

Dear Readers,

Another homeless family has come to us in need of help. We are doing our best to meet the need for affordable housing and security deposits. Many landlords are requiring additional security deposits now as previous evictions on your record have made it increasingly difficult to find and afford rentals.

I called the wife and husband during the hours the woman had said she would be off work. I found them both together in their car, their only safe shelter. It is amazing how many people show up at work every day and their co-workers do not know what they went through to get there. They did not come from a home with a warm shower, a good night’s sleep and a hot meal. Many prepared for their day in a gas station or other public restroom, washing their hair in the sink, eating fast food or a cold meal.

After introducing ourselves we talked about the events that led up to their being evicted and then homelessness. It was like many other stories I have heard over the years but right now homelessness seems to be much more difficult to rectify. There just are not enough affordable rentals available. This couple’s story centered around their worsening health that caused them to miss work and to be unable to perform their jobs as in the past. Then things seemed to snowball from there. Now that they were both employed again their main concern was to secure the rental they had worked so hard to find because if they could not act quickly they would lose it to other people desperate to find a rental. Both the husband and wife were understandably concerned they would lose their hope of once again having safe shelter.

We discussed their present income and I found they could afford the rental they had found as long as they both stayed employed. They would no longer have to skip meals in order to save for security deposits. We together would help this husband and wife get out of homelessness hopefully for good.

I arranged for a volunteer to meet them at the parking lot they were presently living in. I arranged for several nights in a motel if needed, until they could move into the rental. I confirmed through the tax rolls that the landlord did indeed own that property before I called him to confirm he was holding the rental for them and to verify the amounts for rent and security deposit. It was a big relief for all of us to hear they could move in the following day. I ordered a new bed and bedding to be delivered.

Thank you for helping this husband and wife begin again. It was a long and painful road that should remind all of us about the many blessings of a place to call home.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making our good works possible.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org

