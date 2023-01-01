Time Is Now: Helping a family make it to the new year

Dear W.C.,

I am requesting assistance for a woman that I work with. She has told me about her husband’s recent health problems and how they are affecting their family. They have a daughter that I believe is in middle school but no other family. Her husband recently underwent major surgery and will be unable to work until after the new year. They live paycheck to paycheck, so with him being out for surgery they are already two months behind in their rent. Their landlord has asked them to move out, but how can they do that with nowhere to go and her husband recovering from such a major surgery? I know you are probably very busy this time of year, but if you can contact this woman and her husband, I feel you will find they are truly deserving and appreciative of any help you could offer.

Dear Readers,

As we enter a new year, we are again assessing our last year and the people we helped. 2022 was a challenging year for many people in our communities, between rising food and gas prices and interest rates. Thanks to your support this past year we were able to help over 600 people who were suffering in poverty.

This last month of 2022 has found us working hard to bring additional help over the holidays. That help included this family struggling due to the husband’s surgery. I contacted them last week and already they are looking forward to the new year with hope for what lies ahead.

I called the wife on the number provided by her coworker. When I introduced myself, the woman began to cry, as she was already filled with emotions due to her husband’s surgery and the threat of eviction all happening in the same week. When I told her I was calling to help, she slowly gained control of her raw emotions.

We spoke for some time about her husband’s illness, job status and her family. We talked about all these things until she was ready to talk about her husband’s surgery and their possible eviction. Again, she was in tears as she said, “How can we be evicted when we are going through so much already? And over the holidays, too?” We discussed her landlord and their relationship up until this point. They had always been on time with their rent, until the past two months when the husband fell ill.

We discussed other rental opportunities, but none would be suitable for their family. The stress and energy needed to move a home they had lived in for four years would be impossible for her husband and most likely herself right now. After going over those options I promised the wife we would bring their rent up to date and provide two additional months rent to get them through this difficult time until the husband could return to work. I contacted the landlord and learned they, too, needed the financial income this rental property provided. I received a promise from the landlord to halt the eviction if this family was provided rental assistance.

In addition to the rental assistance, we also provided both gas and electric utility assistance to get them through the cold winter and gas gift cards for the wife’s commute to work and to Madison for her husband’s medical care.

It will be a long recovery but once it is complete this husband will be able to return to work and support his family. Until that time comes, they will live safely in the home they have rented for over four years, without the additional distress of a pending eviction haunting their days. Now, thanks to your support, they can fully concentrate on healing and health in the new year.

We are so grateful for all the blessings you help us bring to so many in our communities. Please contribute to the $50,000 Give a Hand Up Christmas Matching Grant. Every penny of your donation will be matched dollar for dollar, doubling your donation, and 100% will be used to provide poverty relief in our communities. We wish you a Happy and Blessed New Year!

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org.

