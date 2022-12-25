Time Is Now: Grant helps give 28 a truly Merry Christmas

We are blessed to be able to provide assistance this Christmas thanks to the $50,000 Give a Hand Up Christmas Matching Grant. It is never a good time to be living in poverty, but Christmas can be the most difficult. For those living in poverty, especially the children who are hearing from the other children at school about gifts they hope will be under the tree, there is sadness knowing there will not be gifts at their home. Or even worse, they do not even have a place to call home this holiday or are struggling due to food insecurity. The Time is Now to Help not only provides assistance with rent, emergency shelter for the homeless, food and other life changing help, we also provide the relief of a gift certificate for parents to pick out a few toys for their child so they can experience the magic of Christmas. Our goal is to not only improve their lives at Christmas, but for many months into the future.

For most people that receive our poverty relief, it is a gift beyond measure. Just to know you will not be evicted, or go hungry, or lose your transportation is such a relief. This week, thanks to your support, 28 of our fellow creations were provided these gifts and much more.

Four of those fellow creations helped are a single mother with three children who we provided a security deposit and two months’ rent. One of her young children has a rare immune disorder and other disabilities that prevent this mother from working outside the home. The father of these children is missing and does not provide any financial assistance. The gift of safe shelter for her children and herself was appreciated much more than any gift that could be found under a tree. But to make sure the children did find a few gifts under the tree we included some gift cards so she could order a few Christmas presents for her deserving children.

A senior woman who lives a lonely and secluded life was brought to our attention. Her whole family had passed over the years, including a daughter and her husband. No one noticed or seemed to care that her home was dilapidated and in desperate need of some repairs, until a Meals on Wheels volunteer gave us a call. She asked if we could sponsor her for Christmas but I answered, “Yes we can make her Christmas a joyful one and we will also make sure the rest of the days of the year will be improved, too.” With the help of several volunteers and trusted home repair professionals she can now safely reside in her home without worrying about the lack of heat and plumbing issues she was enduring. We also helped with supplemental food and grocery gift cards for her meals on weekends, dinners, and Holidays. A much-needed new bed was delivered to provide restful night’s sleep. A volunteer continues to check on her and has even invited her to join their family for Christmas dinner. When she thanked me for our assistance she said, “Thanks to The Time is Now to Help every day feels like Christmas.”

A family contacted us when they were on the verge of losing everything. The father had been injured and unable to work for the past 10 weeks. The mother was only able to work part-time and had missed many days while he was recovering from surgery. They have two young children who still hope for Santa to pay a visit. These children do not know the gravity of their financial situation as the father’s car was about to be repossessed and their rent was a month behind. Decent food was a luxury. Coats and boots for winter were impossible. Now this family is back on track as our assistance brought their car payments up to date and rental assistance stopped their pending eviction. The whole family was grateful for the gift of good food. The mother told me how the children thought it was Christmas morning when they came home from school on an especially cold day to find packages with new coats and boots waiting for them. The mother said, “The children asked if Santa came early. They did not even ask about the toys they were hoping for.” To make sure they received a few of those we included some gift cards to the grateful parents. The parents gift was that the father was able to return to his job and support his family.

A woman and her child we have helped over the past few months is finally free of homelessness. After months in a motel, the mother and child were ready for a place to call home. Thanks to your support and our hard work they are now living in their own apartment. Since she had lost all her belongings while homeless, we would provide several other gifts, including new beds, dishes, bedding, pots and pans, towels, good used furniture, toiletries, and other household necessities. When this mother began her new job, we were blessed to provide her with a donated vehicle to allow safe transportation. Gas gift cards were added to help with that expense. Last week we received a beautiful Christmas card from this woman, thanking all of us for our tireless efforts in getting her back on her feet. She also added, “This year Christmas has a whole new meaning. Last Christmas was so difficult as I became sick and lost my apartment and car. This year thanks to the Time is Now to Help and my restored health my daughter and I have the gift of this new life. We are so grateful for these blessings.”

We are so grateful for all the blessings you help us bring to so many in our communities. Please contribute to the $50,000 Give a Hand Up Christmas Matching Grant. Every penny of your donation will be matched dollar for dollar and 100% will be used to provide poverty relief in our communities. Everyone at The Time is Now to Help wishes you and yours a very Merry Christmas.

Health & Happiness, Love & GOD Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how 100% of your donation was used for providing poverty relief. Please visit our website for more information, to read more of our past and current columns and/or to make a donation: www.timeisnowtohelp.org.

A Very Special Thank You: The Clarence W. and Marilyn Schawk Donor Fund, Jeff Martin, Wayne and Beverly Hilbelink, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Kunes Country Auto Group, Martin Group, John Stensland and family, Paper Dolls, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Jeffrey Germanotta, Cater Family Fund, The Dan and Donna Casey Family Charitable Fund, Michael and Kathe Beach, Janice Williams, Gary and Carol Rhines, Jon and Patricia Meagher Clare, Ernest Roy, Roy and Donna Swedlund, Jim and Lynette Heimann, Larry and Kelly Happ, Geneva Lake VFW Post 2373, First Congregational United Church Women’s Fellowship, Joanne Zeasman, Paul and Elyn Schroeder, Gerald and Marilyn Wilkin, Judith Paul, Robert Klaus, Ronald and Shirley Rasmusson, Barbara Finney, James Dyer, Steve Balinski, William and Jean Isaacson, Daniel and Ruth Haak, Carol Brathol, Nancy Ferguson, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000.

Memorials: The friends and family of William Mangold in his memory.

Honoraries: The Johnson Tractor employees in honor of the Johnson Families.

Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Brian, Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl, and Ellie.