Time Is Now: From one bad situation to another, single mom finally finds hope

Dear W.C.,

I am reaching out to you as a last resort. I am a single mother of two young boys and am presently living with my mother and her boyfriend. I recently went through a difficult divorce and my ex-husband began stalking me and threatening violence, so I needed somewhere safe to stay. Unfortunately, this has not been a safe place with my mother’s boyfriend living here. He drinks often and can be very verbally abusive to myself and my boys. I really do not want this man being an example for my sons any more than I wanted their father to be. I am working full-time and trying to save up for a security deposit and first month’s rent for our own place, but it has been one thing after another lately. A car repair and my son caught respiratory syncytial virus and ended up at the emergency room. I missed a week of work due to his being so sick. Then my mother’s boyfriend insisted I pay for half the expenses, including things my sons and I did not even use, and buying their food but refusing to reimburse me for it. My mother goes along with anything this man says even if it’s to the detriment of my children. Please help us get into a place we can call home. It has been a long time since my boys and I have felt safe and secure.

Dear Readers,

I really needed to hear more about this situation before I could determine if we would be able to help. If her letter was true, my heart went out to this woman who did not seem to have any good adults in her life that she could count on.

When I called the woman, she was unable to talk as her mother and the boyfriend were there with her. She did not want to share with them her plans to move out as quickly as she could. They were hoping she would stay as long as possible so she could continue to pay their bills and provide meals at her expense.

We agreed to meet at a local church parking lot so we could have a private conversation. Her sons would come with as she did not trust leaving them at her mother’s house when her mother and the boyfriend had been drinking. We would speak outside the car so the boys would not hear our conversation.

When I arrived the sun was about to set after what I could tell was already a long day for this mother. She had dark rings under her eyes and was thin and obviously stressed. As we spoke, I learned why she looked so stressed as she had been through some difficult times over the past year.

Her ex-husband was presently in prison due to trying to follow through with threats against her life. He would no longer be a threat for quite some time and would not be allowed to see his sons unsupervised for many years. This had all come about after she had already moved in with her mother and the mother’s boyfriend. She did not know she was going from one bad situation into another.

The woman said, “I did not realize I was going to become a source of income for my own mother. She had invited me to stay with her after my ex-husband began threatening us. Then she started asking for money for everything.” We went over the woman’s expenses. She had everything organized on her phone. She had missed work due to her son being so sick before she had become eligible for sick pay. The emergency room visit had been another unplanned for expense. After a through review, I could see she would never be able to save for their own safe place.

We went over her rental options, which I knew would be few. One of her co-workers told her about an apartment becoming available in her building. It was a secure apartment and affordable. I told the woman to call and tell them she wanted it as soon as possible. The woman looked shocked, then she began to cry. “Are you sure,” she asked. I told her, “Yes, I am sure. Call now.”

I talked to her boys while the woman called about the rental. I could tell from the look on her face that she would be getting this apartment soon. When she ended the call, the woman again was crying, but this time happy tears of relief. With our help providing their first two months’ rent and a security deposit this mother and two boys would have a good start on their own. I also told the mother we would be able to provide new beds, gift cards for home necessities, food and enough for her to purchase a few Christmas gifts for her boys. This brought even more tears of gratitude.

No longer will this mother and her two sons be living in fear or with threats or harsh words. Her sons will be living with the good example the mother is setting with love and calm discipline. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making this assistance possible.

